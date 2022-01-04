Arbutus to Participate at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

WARMINSTER, Pa., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of assets with different modes of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus infection and to treat coronaviruses (including COVID-19), today announced that the Company will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10 - 13, 2022.
Arbutus Fireside Chat Presenters:
William Collier, President and CEO; Dr. Michael Sofia, Chief Scientific Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer.
A webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available starting at 7:00 am (EST) on Monday, January 10, 2022, and can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website after the conference.
About Arbutus
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation ABUS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on discovering, developing and commercializing a broad portfolio of assets with different modes of action to provide a cure for people with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The Company is advancing multiple product candidates with distinct mechanisms of action that suppress viral replication, reduce surface antigen and reawaken the immune system. Arbutus believes this three-prong approach is key to transforming the treatment and developing a potential cure for chronic HBV infection. Arbutus' HBV product pipeline includes RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics, oral capsid inhibitors, oral compounds that inhibit PD-L1 and oral HBV RNA destabilizers. In addition, Arbutus has an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying orally active agents for treating coronaviruses (including COVID-19). For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.
Contact Information
Investors and Media
William H. Collier
President and CEO
Phone: 267-469-0914
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com
Lisa M. Caperelli
Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: 215-206-1822
Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com
