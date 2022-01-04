Enovix to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enovix Corporation ("Enovix") ENVX ENVXW))), the leader in the design and manufacture of next generation 3D Silicon™ Lithium-ion batteries, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences in January:
|J.P. Morgan 20th Annual Tech/Auto Forum During the 2022 International CES
Date: Wednesday, January 5, 2022
Presentation: 5:10 PM ET
Webcast link: Available here.
24th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Presentation: 5:00 PM ET
Webcast link: Available here.
The investor conferences will all be held virtually. Live webcasts of the presentations can be accessed by selecting Events under the News and Events section of the Enovix website at https://ir.enovix.com. A replay of each webcast will be archived following the presentation, also in the Events section.
About Enovix
Enovix is the leader in advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery development and production. The company's proprietary 3D cell architecture increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix is building an advanced silicon-anode lithium-ion battery production facility in the U.S. for volume production. The company's initial goal is to provide designers of category-leading mobile devices with a high-energy battery so they can create more innovative and effective portable products. Enovix is also developing its 3D cell technology and production process for the electric vehicle and energy storage markets to help enable widespread utilization of renewable energy. For more information, go to www.enovix.com.
For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Charles Anderson
Phone: +1 (612) 229-9729
Email: canderson@enovix.com
Or
The Blueshirt Group
Gary Dvorchak, CFA
Phone: +1 (323) 240-5796
Email: gary@blueshirtgroup.com
For media inquiries, please contact:
Enovix Corporation
Kristin Atkins
Phone: +1 (650) 815-6934
Email: katkins@enovix.com
