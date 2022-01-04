FAT Brands Inc. Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference

Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. FAT, a leading global franchising company and parent company of iconic brands including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, and fifteen other restaurant concepts, today announced their virtual participation in the 2022 ICR Conference. Andy Wiederhorn, President and CEO, will host a presentation on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. Institutional investors interested in scheduling a virtual 1x1 meeting with management should visit https://icrconference.com or contact their ICR representative.
The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay for 90 days. It can be accessed here, or under the Events & Presentations section of the FAT Brands Investor Relations website at https://ir.fatbrands.com/.
About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands
FAT Brands Inc. FAT is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com.
