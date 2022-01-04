JuiceBar Unveils 48-Amp Home Charger

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuiceBar, a commercial EV charger manufacturer based in Connecticut, entered the home charging market today with the release of a 48-amp charger that it calls the "Cheetah."



Amps measure the speed at which a car charges, making the Cheetah one of the fastest chargers on the home market.

"Our new home charger combines the speed and unparalleled reliability of our commercial chargers with a smart interface that will impress every EV driver," said JuiceBar CEO Paul Vosper.

Vosper said that the Cheetah will be "Made in the USA, just like our commercial chargers."

"EV infrastructure is a national priority," added Vosper. "Instead of meeting our goals with flimsy, foreign-built chargers, we intend to achieve them with US-made products that support American jobs."

The Cheetah will be compatible with all EV models. The home version will be available in 32, 40, and 48-amp configurations and will include dual safety relays, a smart mobile app, and a 3-year warranty. Options include an extra-long 25-foot cord and a cord retractor.

Amy Harris, JuiceBar's Chief Marketing Officer, said that the company will soon be announcing plans to offer customers an option to make their EVs 100% carbon neutral through the purchase of certified renewable energy credits that offset the cars' carbon footprint.

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our commercial chargers offer unique safety features, OCPP connectivity, and charge times that are 60-250% faster compared to most Level 2 chargers. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, custom branded charger designs, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarCharger.com .

Media Contact

Nicole Robinson

Skyya PR for JuiceBar

nicole@skyya.com

ph: (763) 229-1739

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/88f97f47-eeec-4fbe-ac0c-c63b79e64674