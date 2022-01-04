Tuxera's Storage Software Helps Provide Premium User Experience for Millions

HELSINKI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millions of people use Tuxera software every day and don't know it, which is exactly how the cutting-edge company wants it. In that sense, Tuxera handles the difficult job for users without them noticing.

Tuxera creates quality-assured embedded file systems, flash management, and networking software, protecting data integrity, improving storage management and performance, and extending the lifetime of flash memory.

Tuxera creates the software embedded deep in devices people use every day, from smartphones to cameras to TV sets, from cars to drones to spacecraft. Its code securely stores, accesses, and moves the data vital to everything from selfies to telemetry.

In 12 years, Tuxera has grown from an idea into one of the tech world's most vital companies because of its software for handling critical data in leading cars and consumer technology. "Tuxera's software helps to deliver premium user experiences in billions of devices, from companies like LG, Motorola, BMW, Panasonic, and GE."

"A lot of things make up a good user experience, and data management software is often an overlooked part of the equation. In this data-fueled, everything-connected world we live in, our software plays a more critical role than ever before," says Eva Rio, Product Manager at Tuxera. "High data throughput, low CPU overhead, intelligent data write operations to the flash media - these are all things that are helping your device feel fast, snappy, and responsive. Also keeping the flash storage hardware inside from burning out too early. What we do helps device manufacturers improve user experience and customer satisfaction when it comes to data storage, and minimize device recalls and replacement costs."

Tuxera's development starts with understanding the capabilities and specifications of each client's hardware, the available functions, and the software that makes it operable.

Through thorough study and understanding of a client's product, Tuxera's engineering team devises ways to examine all aspects of its performance.

Storage development experts adapt code as needed to be operable with the specific hardware device. The team also works to ensure its software enables the device to work at peak performance levels.

Tuxera also tests for worst-case scenarios. The software test team uses a special fail-safe test suite to simulate power failures and unsafe device disconnections to ensure that the device's file system remains consistent and no valuable data is lost.

The company also tests for hidden problems, such as incompatibilities between software and devices. Tuxera ensures that data is accessible on all types of devices with different environments and various operating systems. To do so, Tuxera runs full sets of compatibility tests daily on dozens of devices, allowing the company to continuously improve its software and ensure compatibility.

Tuxera also maintains its leading edge with its secure device lab, where it tests products from mobile devices and microprocessors to drones and health care systems before they go to market. This allows Tuxera clients to check on their products, monitor how they are performing, and test updates to their devices before release.

"Tuxera's purpose in the technology ecosystem is to be the "defender of data integrity, accessibility, and longevity," as Tuukka Ahoniemi, Tuxera CEO, terms it. "Delivering on that promise is how we help our customers create exceptional user experiences, and our obsession with quality assurance is a core element to that."

