Upcycled Uglies Kettle Chips Gets a New Look

WOMELSDORF, Pa., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uglies Kettle Chips announces a brand redesign with a new logo, website, and a package design ready to hit shelves this month. Uglies, a division of Dieffenbach's Snacks, has been on a mission since 2017 to reduce waste, support farmers, and fight hunger by using imperfect potatoes to craft delicious kettle-cooked potato chips. Since its inception, the brand has upcycled more than five million pounds of potatoes (and counting).

Bright, bold, and impactful (anything but ugly) bags of Sea Salt, Salt & Vinegar, Bar-B-Que, Jalapeno, and, Buffalo Ranch chips still possess all the same delicious ingredients, but now they're punched-up with personality and a new flavor- Cheddar & Sour Cream. The new look is a commitment to first, portray a more compelling and desirable personality, and second, speak more effectively to a modern audience and strengthen its on-shelf presence at national retailers.

Morgan Santoro, Marketing Manager, explains, "By employing a more modern and exciting representation and using a stylized character, this rebrand is a departure from a traditional, old fashion-inspired design typically found in specialty food aisles and will help to reposition the brand as a national competitor in the salty snacks category."

Customers will notice a revamped potato character, Ugly. Legend has it, Ugly was born under a full moon in the potato fields of a fertile valley in southeastern Pennsylvania and is made of pure personality. The revitalized character provides attitude and a fun, "tongue-in-cheek"/self-deprecating spin to combat the negative feeling the word "ugly" sometimes suggests.

The new look and clever messaging have been extended to the brand's website. Adapting to the demand for a more user-centric digital experience, the site includes various ways to find and shop for Uglies Kettle Chips including reseller resources for partnering distributors and a "where to buy" feature for inquiring consumers.

For more information about Uglies Kettle Potato Chips, visit ugliessnacks.com.

About Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, Inc. Dieffenbach's Potato Chips, Inc., headquartered in Womelsdorf, Pennsylvania, has been dedicated to creating "Truly Enjoyable Snacks" since 1964. As a third-generation, family-owned-and-operated kettle chip manufacturer, Dieffenbach's is passionate about delivering premium-quality, exceptional customer service and true innovation to its customers. Understanding the best-tasting vegetables come from a healthy earth, Dieffenbach's minimizes its impact on the environment by operating a zero-waste facility. The proprietary brands of the company include Dieffenbach's Kettle Chips® and Uglies®. The company also produces many private-label kettle potato chips, sweet potato chips and a medley of root vegetable chips for national retailers. Additional information is available at www.ugliessnacks.com.

