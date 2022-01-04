Bitfarms to Present at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14th

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF, TSXV:BITF), a global Bitcoin self-mining company, will be presenting at the upcoming virtual 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on Friday, January 14th, at 10:45 AM ET. President and Chief Operating Officer, Geoffrey Morphy, and Chief Financial Officer, Jeff Lucas, will be giving the presentation.



Event: Bitfarms Virtual Presentation at the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference Date: Friday, January 14th, 2022 Time: 7:45 AM PT/ 10:45 AM ET

The Company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. For additional information or to schedule a virtual one-on-one meeting with Bitfarms' management, please contact your Needham representative or Bitfarms' IR Team at bitfarms@lhai.com

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a global Bitcoin self-mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019.On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Bitfarms has a diversified production platform with five industrial scale facilities located in Québec and one in Washington state. Each facility is over 99% powered with environmentally friendly hydro power and secured with long-term power contracts. Bitfarms is currently the only publicly traded pure-play mining company audited by a Big Four accounting firm.

