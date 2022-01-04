First Wave BioPharma to Participate in Two Investor Conferences in January 2022

BOCA RATON, Fla., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Wave BioPharma, Inc., (NASDAQ:FWBI), ("First Wave BioPharma" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, announced today that President and Chief Executive Officer James Sapirstein will participate in the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Conference and H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022. Both events will be held virtually.



At the Longwood Healthcare Leaders Conference taking place January 6-7, 2022, Mr. Sapirstein will moderate a panel discussion focused on novel therapeutic modalities. Joining Mr. Sapirstein on the panel will be Manuel Aivado, CEO of Aileron Therapeutics; Grace Colon, CEO of Incarda; David Gifford, Founder of ThinkTx; Jessica Grossman, CEO of IgGenix; Bahija Jallal, CEO of Immunocore; Reenie McCarthy, CEO of Stealth BioTherapeutics; and Tamas Oravecz, CSO of Parthenon Therapeutics.

During H.C. Wainwright BioConnect, taking place January 10-13, 2022, registered participants will be able to view a pre-recorded, virtual presentation by Mr. Sapirstein highlighting First Wave's business and recent corporate achievements, as well as anticipated milestones.

Details of the conferences are as follows:

Event: Longwood Healthcare Leaders Conference Date: January 6-7, 2022 Panel: Novel Therapeutic Modalities, January 7, 2022, 12:50 p.m. ET Registration: https://www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com/register



Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Date: January 10-13, 2022 Registration: https://hcwevents.com/bioconnect/





About First Wave BioPharma, Inc.

First Wave BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases. First Wave BioPharma is currently advancing a therapeutic development pipeline populated with multiple clinical stage programs built around its two proprietary technologies – niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. The Company's niclosamide portfolio is led by two clinical programs in Phase 2 clinical trials: FW-COV, for COVID-19 gastrointestinal infections and FW-UP, for ulcerative proctitis (UP) and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. Three additional indications of niclosamide, FW-ICI-AC, for Grade 1 and Grade 2 Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced oncology patients, FW-UC (ulcerative colitis) and FW-CD (Crohn's disease) are expected to enter the clinic in 2022 and 2023. First Wave BioPharma is also advancing FW-EPI (adrulipase) for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (EPI) in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The Company is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida. For more information visit www.firstwavebio.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release may contain certain statements relating to future results which are forward-looking statements. It is possible that the Company's actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements, depending on factors including whether results obtained in preclinical and nonclinical studies and clinical trials will be indicative of results obtained in future clinical trials; whether preliminary or interim results from a clinical trial will be indicative of the final results of the trial; the size of the potential markets for the Company's drug candidates and its ability to service those markets; the effects of the First Wave Bio, Inc. acquisition and its announcement on the Company's business, operating results and financial prospects; the integration of the First Wave Bio, Inc. business with the Company's own business; and the Company's current and future capital requirements and its ability to raise additional funds to satisfy its capital needs. Additional information concerning the Company and its business, including a discussion of factors that could materially affect the Company's financial results are contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading "Risk Factors," as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware.

