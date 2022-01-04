Japan PPE Gloves Market to Grow with a CAGR of 6.44% During 2021-2030 and Touch a Revenue of USD 3491.97 Million by 2030; Growing Number of Surgeries in the Nation to Accelerate Market Growth

New York, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the statistics by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan, the total number of medical institutions per 100,000 population in the country increased from 173200 number of institutions in the year 2005 (Heisei 17) to 179416 number of institutions in the year 2019 (Reiwa 1). On the other hand, according to the statistics by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), the total number of surgical and nonsurgical procedures in Japan in the year 2019 was 249543 procedures and 1223678 procedures respectively.

Kenneth Research has recently released a report on " Japan PPE Gloves Market: Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030 " which includes information on the latest market trends and future opportunities, along with the growth and restraining factors associated with the market growth during the forecast period, i.e., 2021-2030. The report also includes a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on market growth, along with the product portfolio analysis of the key players operating in the market.

The healthcare sector in Japan has been growing significantly over the past few years. Backed by the increasing number of surgical and nonsurgical procedures in the country, along with the rise in the number of healthcare institutions, the demand for safety accessories, such as PPE gloves is expected to increase, and in turn, drive the market growth. The Japan PPE gloves market registered a revenue of USD 1942.31 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 3491.97 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 6.44% during the forecast period.

Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10352257

The growth of the market can also be attributed to the growing number of operating business establishments in the nation, which was registered to around 910 Million in the year 2019, and the rise in the number of industrial accidents. According to the statistics by the Japan Industrial Safety & Health Association (JISHA), the number of fatal accidents in the year 2020 across all industry sectors was 802. Out of these, the number of fatal accidents in the manufacturing sector registered 136 cases. The use of PPE gloves by industrial workers helps to eliminate several injuries and accidents. As a result, these gloves are widely being preferred by industrial workers, backed by the surge in the focus of the government of the country in adopting stringent safety norms for these workers. Besides this, the growing cases of coronavirus, which according to the World Health Organization (WHO), reached 1727221 confirmed cases as of 30th of November 2021, and the rising need for safety kits amongst the healthcare workers so as to help them perform their duties and prevent the spread of the virus, is also projected to boost the market growth.

Get a Sample PDF of Japan PPE Gloves Market Report 2021

The Japan PPE gloves market is segmented by region into Hokkaido, Tohuko, Kanto, Chubu, Kinki, Chugoku, Shikoku, and Kyushu. Amongst the market in these regions, the market in the Kanto region generated the largest revenue of USD 755.56 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1400.28 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, the market in the region is also projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.77% during the forecast period. Additionally, the market in Kinki is projected to grow with the second-largest revenue of USD 632.05 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 347.67 Million in the year 2020.

The Japan PPE gloves market is further segmented by material into latex, nitrile, neoprene, Kevlar, leather, vinyl, and others. Amongst these segments, the nitrile segment registered the largest revenue of USD 857.44 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 1561.04 Million by the end of 2030. In Kanto, the segment registered the largest revenue of USD 333.96 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to reach USD 625.92 Million by the end of 2030. Moreover, in Kinki, the segment is expected to generate the largest revenue of USD 281.89 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 152.98 Million in the year 2020.

The Japan PPE gloves market is also segmented on the basis of end-user industry into chemical, healthcare, food & beverage, oil & gas, construction, automotive, and others. Amongst these segments, the healthcare segment registered the largest revenue of USD 662.79 Million in the year 2020 and is further expected to touch USD 1233.87 Million by the end of 2030. In Kanto, the segment is projected to reach a revenue of USD 491.50 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 256.13 Million in the year 2020. Moreover, in Kinki, the segment is expected to garner the largest revenue of USD 227.54 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 120.64 Million in the year 2020.

Browse to access In-depth research report on Japan PPE Gloves Market with detailed charts and figures: https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/japan-ppe-gloves-market/10352257

The Japan PPE gloves market is also segmented on the basis of type, and distribution channel.

Japan PPE Gloves Market, Segmentation by Type

Reusable

Disposable

Japan PPE Gloves Market, Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the Japan PPE gloves market that are included in our report are Supermax Corporation Berhad, Cardinal Health, Inc., Semperit Group, ATG Intelligent Glove Solutions, Honeywell International Inc., DIA RUBBER CO., LTD., 3M Company, Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Ansell Ltd., KIMBERLEY-CLARK CORPORATION, SHOWA GROUP, TOWA Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, and others.

Explore Our Recent Related Reports:

Mammography Market Segmentation by Product (Analog Mammography, Digital Mammography, and Breast Tomosynthesis Systems); by Technology (2-D, 3-D, and Combined 2D & 3D Mammography); and by End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, and Ambulatory Surgical Centers)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

External Pacemaker Market Segmentation by Product (Pulse Generator Device, and Leads); by Device (Single, Dual, and Triple Chamber); by Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline); and by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2018-2028

Personal Lubricants Market Segmentation by Product (Water-Based Lubricant, Silicone-Based Lubricant, Oil-Based Lubricant, and Hybrid Lubricant); by Usage (Vaginal Lubricants, and Anal-Specific Lubricants); by Type (Organic, Natural, and Synthetic); by End-User (Male, Female, and Unisex); and by Distribution Channel (Online, and Offline)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

Molecular Robots Market Segmentation by Application (Drug Discovery & Delivery, Genetic Research, and Others); and by End-User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes, and Others)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2031-2036

Cellbag Bioreactor Chambers Market Segmentation by Material (Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Copolymer, Low Density Polyethylene, Thermoplastic Elastomer, Polyester); by Component (Bioclear Films, Barbed Ports, MCP Connectors); by Application (Antibody Production, Virus Production); by Scale (<50L, 50-100L, and >100L); by End-User (Pharmaceutical, Biopharmaceutical, Drug Discovery Companies, and Research Institutes)-Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2030

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting. We aim to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis to help industries, conglomerates and executives to take wise decisions for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment, etc. We believe every business can expand to its new horizon, provided a right guidance at a right time is available through strategic minds. Our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision so as to avoid future uncertainties.

Contact for more Info:

AJ Daniel

Email: info@kennethresearch.com

U.S. Phone: +1 313 462 0609