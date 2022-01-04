 Skip to main content

Market Overview

FibroGen to Present at H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 04, 2022 7:00am   Comments
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) today announced that Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Bioconnect Virtual Conference taking place January 10-13. The on-demand webcast of the session will be available on January 10 at 7:00am EST.

The audio webcast of the event will be available on the "Events & Presentations" section of the FibroGen Investor webpage at www.fibrogen.com. A replay will be available for approximately 30 days.

About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of first-in-class therapeutics. The Company applies its pioneering expertise in hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) and connective tissue growth factor (CTGF) biology to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of unmet needs. The Company is currently developing and commercializing roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of HIF prolyl hydroxylase activity for anemia associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD), anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and for chemotherapy-induced anemia (CIA). Pamrevlumab, an anti-CTGF human monoclonal antibody, is in clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), locally advanced unresectable pancreatic cancer (LAPC), and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). FibroGen recently expanded its research and development portfolio to include product candidates in the immuno-oncology and autoimmune space. For more information, please visit www.fibrogen.com.

Contact:
FibroGen, Inc.

Investors:
Michael Tung, M.D.
Corporate Strategy / Investor Relations
mtung@fibrogen.com

Media:
Meichiel Keenan
Public Affairs
mkeenan@fibrogen.com


