Mirasol Resources Promotes Carmen Cazares to CFO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mirasol Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: MRZ) (OTCPK: MRZLF) (the "Company" or "Mirasol") is pleased to announce the promotion of Carmen Cazares to Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). Ms. Cazares joined Mirasol in 2019 and previously served as the Company's Corporate Controller.



Ms. Cazares, CPA, CGA, is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and has a broad operational and accounting background with more than 30 years of experience. Prior to joining Mirasol, she served as Corporate Controller at Coro Mining Corp. in Vancouver and at Endeavour Silver Corp. in Mexico. Ms. Cazares earned a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Chihuahua, Mexico.

Patrick Evans, Mirasol's Executive Chair commented: "Carmen has performed exceptionally well as Corporate Controller of Mirasol and we are delighted that she has accepted the position of CFO. Succession planning is of central importance to the Board of Mirasol and we are keenly focused on supporting our employees as they advance in their careers. Combined with the promotion of Tim Heenan to the position of President last January, Carmen's promotion further strengthens Mirasol's senior management team."

Ms. Cazares is replacing Mr. Mathew Lee who has provided part-time CFO services to the Company since May 2018.

About Mirasol Resources Ltd.

Mirasol is a well-funded exploration company focused in Chile and Argentina. Mirasol has seven partner-funded projects, with Newcrest Mining Ltd (Chile), First Quantum Minerals (Chile), Mine Discovery Fund (Chile), Mineria Activa (Chile), Silver Sands Resources (Argentina), Patagonia Gold (Argentina) and Golden Arrow (Argentina). Mirasol is currently self-funding exploration at Sobek (Chile), Inca Gold (Chile) and Sacha Marcelina (Argentina).

