OTC Markets Group Welcomes OM Holdings International, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM, operator of financial markets for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced OM Holdings International, Inc. OMHI, a provider of a multi-tenant on-demand technology platform for the delivery of goods and services throughout the Caribbean, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. OM Holdings International, Inc. upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



OM Holdings International, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "OMHI." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.



The OTCQX Market provides investors with a premium U.S. public market to research and trade the shares of investor-focused companies. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"We are thrilled to see OMHI begin trading on the OTCQX Market," said CEO of OMHI Mark Vanterpool. "OMHI has been building new stores and gaining market share consistently, even during the pandemic, and we believe we are poised for even greater growth in 2022 and beyond. Graduating to the OTCQX Market will give us enhanced visibility and, ultimately, greater liquidity. We see being a transparent and investor-focused public company as one of our brand's core values, and trading on the OTCQX Market is core to our growth strategy."

Mandelbaum Salsburg P.C. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About OM Holdings International, Inc.

OMHI Holdings International, Inc. serves consumers and retail customers by providing a multi-tenant on-demand technology platform for the delivery of goods and services throughout the Caribbean from a single mobile app. The firm vertically integrates contactless delivery of these essentials, while simultaneously providing multi-modal transportation. OMHI was formed through the fusion of Rydeum, an on-demand technology platform founded by Mark Hannah in 2019, and OneMart, a 35-year-old grocery store founded by Mark Vanterpool in 1986. OMHI's technology subsidiary, Rydeum partnered with Jamaica's largest taxicab union (12,000 drivers) in 2021. This segment provides an Uber-, Grubhub-, and Instacart-like platform which uniquely satisfies the needs of local on-demand economies (LODE) in the Caribbean. OMHI's storefront and essential goods subsidiary, OneMart is the second largest grocery provider in the British Virgin Islands. This segment offers groceries, home goods, electronics, furniture, and some building supplies - just like Walmart. It sells wholesales products to restaurants and hospitality venues and caters to retail customers as well. OM Holdings International, Inc. is a Nevada Corporation headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. OTCM operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for over 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through our regulated OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems, the Company connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for their investors.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

