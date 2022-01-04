Balchem Corporation to Present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference January 10, 2022

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation BCPC Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, and President Ted Harris and Chief Financial Officer Martin Bengtsson will present at the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference on January 10, 2022.
About Balchem Corporation
Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.
|Contact:
|Danielle Polanco, Executive and HR Assistant
|Telephone: 845-326-5600
|E-mail: dpolanco@balchem.com
