Global Tech Brand Powerhouse Future Reveals Most Influential Tech Leaders & Products

NEW YORK, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Number one destination for tech content Future plc has unveiled the winners of its prestigious Future Tech Awards, which recognize 50 of the most influential leaders in tech alongside the leading technology product innovations and challenger technology brands.



The awards celebrate the individuals and products driving innovation in consumer technology, and share valuable insight with Future's global audience of over 300 million on who is effecting change and striving for excellence in the tech industry.

The Future 50 included familiar luminaries like Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, along with outstanding upstarts like teen scientist Neha Shukla, who created a life-saving wearable device to help slow the spread of Covid-19 and Nyla Hayes, a 12-year-old artist who has made $6 million selling NFTs of her artwork.

"​​It is such an honor to be on this list. I truly believe NFTs will change the world," Hayes said. "I just want to do my part in encouraging the next generation of young and female artists."

"I'm excited for the future where we'll see a movement of young innovators tackling the world's biggest problems using cutting-edge technologies, and I hope to spearhead that movement," said Neha Shukla.

The Future Choice winning products were selected by the tech editorial experts at Future and are chosen from products that have scored highly on Future's leading tech sites. The 26 winners include Best Smartphone, Best Robot Vacuum, Best Gaming Laptop and more.

"The Future Tech Awards are our way of appreciating the leaders and products that have moved our world forward during a tumultuous year that found us more reliant than ever on technology to connect with one another and make our lives work," said Jason Webby, CRO, North America at Future. "This is not a ranked ‘power list' as we recognize that everyone is contributing to the future of consumer tech in their own unique way,"

Criteria for inclusion in the Future Tech Awards included evidence of innovation in the field of consumer technology, evidence of impact, and tangible results that inspired admiration from consumers and peers. Judges also considered business success and company performance.

"I'm humbled and appreciative of this recognition from my peers and experts in the space," said Marques Brownlee, included in the Future 50 due to his YouTube technology videos on his MKBHD channel.

Future 50 winner Carmela Troncoso, Assistant Professor at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, noted that, "A safe digital future can only be built on privacy-preserving technology. We work towards providing the building blocks that will enable such a future."

New to this year's Future Tech Awards are the Challenger Brand awards, celebrating leading companies that are pushing the boundaries of consumer technology. Winning the software prize was Wondershare for their range of ease-of-use, creative software capabilities.

"We're very proud to be included in the Future Tech Awards, it's an honor to be recognized as a brand to be reckoned with by a leading tech publisher," said Tobee Wu, CEO of Wondershare. "Wondershare aims to continue innovating in the video creativity space."

The shortlist and the winners of the Future Tech Awards are chosen by a panel of expert editors from the world's leading tech websites, including Tom's Guide and TechRadar. Learn more and see the full list of winners at www.theFTAs.com .

