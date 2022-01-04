Global IoT Sensors Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Sensor Type, Network Technology, Vertical and Region

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IoT Sensors Market Research Report by Sensor Type, Network Technology, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IoT Sensors Market size was estimated at USD 7,442.59 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 9,397.15 million in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 26.60% reaching USD 30,643.19 million by 2026.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the IoT Sensors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Sensor Type, the market was studied across Accelerometer, Acoustic Sensor, Co2 Sensor, Flow Sensor, Gyroscope, Humidity Sensor, Image Sensor, Inertial Sensor, Magnetometer, Motion Sensor, Occupancy Sensor, Pressure Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Temperature Sensor, and Touch Sensor.

Based on Network Technology, the market was studied across Wired and Wireless. The Wired is further studied across Digital Addressable Lighting Interface, Ethernet, Knx, Lonworks, and Modbus. The Wireless is further studied across Bluetooth, Nfc, Rfid, Wi-Fi, Z-Wave, and Zigbee.

Based on Vertical, the market was studied across Commercial IoT, Consumer IoT, and Industrial IoT.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the IoT Sensors Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global IoT Sensors Market, including ABB, AMS AG, Analog Devices, Bosch Sensortec, Broadcom (Avago), Emerson Electric, Figaro Engineering Inc., Honeywell, Infineon Technologies, Knowles Electronics, Monnit, Murata Manufacturing, NXP Semiconductors, Omron, Safran Colibrys SA, Sensata Technologies, Sensirion, Siemens AG, Smartthings, Stmicroelectronics, TDK (Invensense), TE Connectivity, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, and Texas Instruments.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global IoT Sensors Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global IoT Sensors Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global IoT Sensors Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global IoT Sensors Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Rise in demand for integration of IoT in industries that involve sensor-based measurements for analysis and decision support

5.2.2. Increasing usage of area sensors for various applications in manufacturing, from system assembly lines to test and inspection, and continuous innovations

5.2.3. Rising applications of smart sensors in multiple industries

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Data security concerns

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing adoption of building automation features in end use industries

5.4.2. Supportive government initiatives and funds for IoT projects

5.4.3. Benefits of implementation of predictive maintenance programs for IoT applications

5.4.4. Emergence of requirements of cross-domain collaborations

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Lack of common protocols and communication standards

5.5.2. High power consumption by connected devices



6. IoT Sensors Market, by Sensor Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Accelerometer

6.3. Acoustic Sensor

6.4. Co2 Sensor

6.5. Flow Sensor

6.6. Gyroscope

6.7. Humidity Sensor

6.8. Image Sensor

6.9. Inertial Sensor

6.10. Magnetometer

6.11. Motion Sensor

6.12. Occupancy Sensor

6.13. Pressure Sensor

6.14. Proximity Sensor

6.15. Temperature Sensor

6.16. Touch Sensor



7. IoT Sensors Market, by Network Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Wired

7.2.1. Digital Addressable Lighting Interface

7.2.2. Ethernet

7.2.3. Knx

7.2.4. Lonworks

7.2.5. Modbus

7.3. Wireless

7.3.1. Bluetooth

7.3.2. Nfc

7.3.3. Rfid

7.3.4. Wi-Fi

7.3.5. Z-Wave

7.3.6. Zigbee



8. IoT Sensors Market, by Vertical

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Commercial IoT

8.3. Consumer IoT

8.4. Industrial IoT



9. Americas IoT Sensors Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific IoT Sensors Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa IoT Sensors Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. ABB

13.2. AMS AG

13.3. Analog Devices

13.4. Bosch Sensortec

13.5. Broadcom (Avago)

13.6. Emerson Electric

13.7. Figaro Engineering Inc.

13.8. Honeywell

13.9. Infineon Technologies

13.10. Knowles Electronics

13.11. Monnit

13.12. Murata Manufacturing

13.13. NXP Semiconductors

13.14. Omron

13.15. Safran Colibrys SA

13.16. Sensata Technologies

13.17. Sensirion

13.18. Siemens AG

13.19. Smartthings

13.20. Stmicroelectronics

13.21. TDK (Invensense)

13.22. TE Connectivity

13.23. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

13.24. Texas Instruments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5zg84

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900