Insights on the Healthcare Artificial Intelligence Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Google, IBM and Intel Among Others

The healthcare artificial intelligence market is expected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 46.21%.



Several pharmaceutical companies are implementing innovative technologies to boost their growth in the global healthcare industry. Collaboration of GSK with Exscientia identified a small compound for targeted therapeutics and its characteristics towards the specific target using the AI platform. AI is becoming an incredible platform in the pharmaceutical industry.

For instance, Novartis announced Microsoft as a strategic partner in AI and data science to set up an AI innovation lab. Since the last year, over 50+ companies have got machine learning and AI algorithms approvals. During the COVID-19 pandemic, AI played a significant role in the healthcare industry. An analytics study by Accenture combined with clinical applications demonstrated the potential of AI to reduce approximately USD 150 billion per annum by 2026 in the US healthcare system.



The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the healthcare artificial intelligence market during the forecast period:

Increase in patient volume & complexities associated with data fueling demand for AI.

The shrinking operational workforce in healthcare facilities propelling the need for AI.

Technological advancement & innovations in AI influencing end-users in the market.

Rising Investment in advanced drug discovery & development process augmenting the adoption of AI.

Key Highlights

The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest market share with around 48% compared to others in 2020.

According to the research, the publisher estimated that APAC would witness the highest growth in the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market during the forecast period.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present healthcare artificial intelligence market and its market dynamics for the period 2021?2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

Vendor Analysis

Giant players are focusing on pursuing organic growth strategies to enhance their product portfolio in the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market. Several initiatives by the players will complement growth strategies, which are gaining traction among end-users in the market. Rising growth of startups collaborating with key vendors in promoting their artificial intelligence in healthcare applications creating heavy competition in the market.

Key Questions Answered:

1. How big is the healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) market?

2. Which region has the highest share in the healthcare artificial intelligence market?

3. Who are the key players in the healthcare AI market?

4. What are the latest market trends in the healthcare artificial intelligence market?

5. What is the use of AI in the healthcare market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study

4.3.1 Market Segmentation By Component

4.3.2 Market Segmentation By Application

4.3.3 Market Segmentation By Technology

4.3.4 Market Segmentation By End-User

4.3.5 Market Segmentation By Geography



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market At A Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Healthcare Artificial Intelligence (AI)



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Rising Investments In Advanced Drug Discovery & Development Processes

8.2 Mergers, Acquisitions, & Collaborations With Life Science & Medical Device Companies

8.3 Influx/Emergence Of Many Startups In The Healthcare AI Industry



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increase In Patient Volume & Complexities Associated With Data

9.2 Shrinking Operational Workforce In Healthcare Facilities

9.3 Technological Advancements & Innovations In AI

9.4 Growing Need To Reduce Healthcare Costs Using It & AI Technologies



10 Market Restraints

10.1 High Installation & Implementation Cost Of AI & Related Platforms

10.2 Lack Of Skilled AI Workforce & Resistance Among Healthcare Professionals

10.3 Stringent & Ambiguous Regulations For Healthcare Software & AI Technologies

10.4 Absence Of Interoperability Among Commercially Available Ai Solutions Coupled With Data Privacy Issues



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis

11.3.1 Threat Of New Entrants

11.3.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

11.3.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

11.3.4 Threat Of Substitutes

11.3.5 Competitive Rivalry



12 Component

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Hardware

12.3.1 Market Overview

12.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3.3 Hardware: Geography Segmentation

12.4 Software & Services

12.4.1 Market Overview

12.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.4.3 Software & Services: Geography Segmentation



13 Application

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Hospital Workflow Management

13.3.1 Market Overview

13.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.3.3 Hospital Workflow Management: Geography Segmentation

13.4 Medical Imaging & Diagnosis

13.4.1 Market Overview

13.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.4.3 Medical Imaging & Diagnosis: Geography Segmentation

13.5 Drug Discovery & Precision Medicine

13.5.1 Market Overview

13.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.5.3 Drug Discovery & Precision Medicine: Geography Segmentation

13.6 Patient Management

13.6.1 Market Overview

13.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

13.6.3 Patient Management: Geography Segmentation



14 Technology

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Machine Learning

14.3.1 Market Overview

14.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.3.3 Machine Learning: Geography

14.4 Querying Method

14.4.1 Market Overview

14.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.4.3 Querying Method: Geography Segmentation

14.5 Natural Language Processing

14.5.1 Market Overview

14.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.5.3 Natural Language Processing: Geography Segmentation

14.6 Other Technology

14.6.1 Market Overview

14.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

14.6.3 Other Technology: Geography Segmentation



15 End-User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Healthcare Providers

15.3.1 Market Overview

15.3.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.3.3 Healthcare Providers: Geography Segmentation

15.4 Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies

15.4.1 Market Overview

15.4.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.4.3 Pharma-Biotech & Medical Device Companies: Geography Segmentation

15.5 Payers

15.5.1 Market Overview

15.5.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.5.3 Payers: Geography Segmentation

15.6 Others

15.6.1 Market Overview

15.6.2 Market Size & Forecast

15.6.3 Other End User: Market By Geography



16 Geography

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Geographic Overview



17 North America



18 Europe



19 APAC



20 Latin America



21 Middle East & Africa



22 Competitive Landscape

22.1 Competition Overview

22.2 Market Share Analysis

22.2.1 Google

22.2.2 IBM

22.2.3 Intel

22.2.4 Medtronic

22.2.5 Microsoft

22.2.6 NVIDIA

22.2.7 Siemens Healthineers



23 Key Company Profiles

23.1 GOOGLE

23.1.1 Business Overview

23.1.2 Product Offerings

23.1.3 Key Strategies

23.1.4 Key Strengths

23.1.5 Key Opportunities

23.2 INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (IBM)

23.2.1 Business Overview

23.2.2 Product Offerings

23.2.3 Key Strategies

23.2.4 Key Strengths

23.2.5 Key Opportunities

23.3 INTEL CORPORATION

23.3.1 Business Overview

23.3.2 Product Offerings

23.3.3 Key Strategies

23.3.4 Key Strengths

23.3.5 Key Opportunities

23.4 MEDTRONIC

23.4.1 Business Overview

23.4.2 Product Offerings

23.4.3 Key Strategies

23.4.4 Key Strengths

23.4.5 Key Opportunities

23.5 MICROSOFT CORPORATION

23.5.1 Business Overview

23.5.2 Product Offerings

23.5.3 Key Strategies

23.5.4 Key Strengths

23.5.5 Key Opportunities

23.6 NVIDIA CORPORATION

23.6.1 Business Overview

23.6.2 Product Offerings

23.6.3 Key Strategies

23.6.4 Key Strengths

23.6.5 Key Opportunities

23.7 SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS

23.7.1 Business Overview

23.7.2 Product Offerings

23.7.3 Key Strategies

23.7.4 Key Strengths

23.7.5 Key Opportunities



24 Other Prominent Vendors

24.1 ARTERYS

24.1.1 Business Overview

24.1.2 Product Offerings

24.2 CAPTION HEALTH

24.2.1 Business Overview

24.2.2 Product Offerings

24.3 ENLITIC

24.3.1 Business Overview

24.3.2 Product Offerings

24.4 CATALIA HEALTH

24.4.1 Business Overview

24.4.2 Product Offerings

24.5 GENERAL VISION

24.5.1 Business Overview

24.5.2 Product Offerings

24.6 PHILIPS

24.6.1 Business Overview

24.6.2 Product Offerings

24.7 STRYKER

24.7.1 Business Overview

24.7.2 Product Offerings

24.8 SHIMADZU RECURSION PHARMACEUTICALS

24.8.1 Business Overview

24.8.2 Product Offerings

24.9 GE HEALTHCARE

24.9.1 Business Overview

24.9.2 Product Offerings

24.10 REMEDY MEDICAL

24.10.1 Business Overview

24.10.2 Product Offerings

24.11 SUBTLE MEDICAL

24.11.1 Business Overview

24.11.2 Product Offerings

24.12 NETBASE QUID

24.12.1 Business Overview

24.12.2 Product Offerings

24.13 BIOSYMETRICS

24.13.1 Business Overview

24.13.2 Product Offerings

24.14 SENSELY

24.14.1 Business Overview

24.14.2 Product Offerings

24.15 INFORMAI

24.15.1 Business Overview

24.15.2 Product Offerings

24.16 BIOCLINICA

24.16.1 Business Overview

24.16.2 Product Offerings

24.17 OWKIN

24.17.1 Business Overview

24.17.2 Product Offerings

24.18 BINAH.AI

24.18.1 Business Overview

24.18.2 Product Offerings

24.19 ONCORA MEDICAL

24.19.1 Business Overview

24.19.2 Product Offerings

24.20 QURE.AI TECHNOLOGIES

24.20.1 Business Overview

24.20.2 Product Offerings

24.21 LUNIT

24.21.1 Business Overview

24.21.2 Product Offerings

24.22 CARESYNTAX

24.22.1 Business Overview

24.22.2 Product Offerings

24.23 ANJU SOFTWARE

24.23.1 Business Overview

24.23.2 Product Offerings

24.24 IMAGIA CYBERNETICS

24.24.1 Business Overview

24.24.2 Product Offerings

24.25 DEEP GENOMICS

24.25.1 Business Overview

24.25.2 Product Offerings

24.26 WELLTOK INC.

24.26.1 Business Overview

24.26.2 Product Offerings

24.27 MDLIVE

24.27.1 Business Overview

24.27.2 Product Offerings

24.28 MAXQ AI

24.28.1 Business Overview

24.28.2 Product Offerings

24.29 QVENTUS

24.29.1 Business Overview

24.29.2 Product Offerings

24.30 WORKFUSION

24.30.1 Business Overview

24.30.2 Product Offerings



25 Report Summary

25.1 Key Takeaways

25.2 Strategic Recommendations



26 Quantitative Summary

27 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/it4jn7

