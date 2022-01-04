National student writing contest now open asking "what does home mean to you?"

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 are asked to share what home means to them in a national writing contest that is now open and accepting entries. Three grand prize winners will each receive a $30,000 grant to help a local Habitat for Humanity build a place to call home for a family in need of affordable housing.



Every student who enters the Meaning of Home contest earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity. In addition to the grand prize winners, nine runners up will receive a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat build.

Founded by SagenTM in 2007, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $1.7 million to help build decent and affordable housing in communities across Canada. Over 80,000 students have shared the importance of home in poems and short essays. Last year a record-breaking 12,000 entries were received.

"Home has been a refuge for so many over this difficult time. Home begins with four walls, but it doesn't end there. It means so much more – more time with family and a safe and healthy place to study, to grow and to build community," says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada.

"This contest is a valuable learning tool for students to reflect on what home means to them and their family," says Stuart Levings, President and CEO, Sagen. "As a founding sponsor of this contest, we are proud that the Meaning of Home contest has encouraged over 80,000 students to become more active and compassionate citizens."

Submissions are being accepted by mail or online at meaningofhome.ca until February 18, 2022. Winners will be announced by June.

The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of Founding Sponsor Sagen and Awards Sponsors Chapman's Ice Cream, Urban Systems Foundation, and Home Trust.

About Sagen™ 1

As a sponsor since 2000, Sagen has donated over $5 million in support of Habitat Canada and has helped thousands of Canadian families realize their dreams of affordable homeownership. While Sagen's financial support provides crucial funding for Habitat Canada's homeownership program, its support extends far beyond. Throughout the sponsorship, Sagen employees, including President and CEO Stuart Levings and his executive team, have lent their leadership experience, industry knowledge and time to help launch many of Habitat's signature programs, including the Sagen Homebuilding Grants, the Global Village Volunteer Program in Canada and the Meaning of Home Contest. These programs, along with Sagen's support and involvement in them, has significantly increased Habitat Canada's ability to raise funds, recruit volunteers and, ultimately, support more families and build stronger communities. Find out more at www.sagen.ca

About Habitat for Humanity Canada

Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.

