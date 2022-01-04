National student writing contest now open asking "what does home mean to you?"

TORONTO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in Grades 4, 5 and 6 are asked to share what home means to them in a national writing contest that is now open and accepting entries. Three grand prize winners will each receive a $30,000 grant to help a local Habitat for Humanity build a place to call home for a family in need of affordable housing.
Every student who enters the Meaning of Home contest earns a $10 donation towards their local Habitat for Humanity. In addition to the grand prize winners, nine runners up will receive a $10,000 grant for their local Habitat build.
Founded by SagenTM in 2007, the Meaning of Home contest has raised over $1.7 million to help build decent and affordable housing in communities across Canada. Over 80,000 students have shared the importance of home in poems and short essays. Last year a record-breaking 12,000 entries were received.
"Home has been a refuge for so many over this difficult time. Home begins with four walls, but it doesn't end there. It means so much more – more time with family and a safe and healthy place to study, to grow and to build community," says Julia Deans, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Canada.
"This contest is a valuable learning tool for students to reflect on what home means to them and their family," says Stuart Levings, President and CEO, Sagen. "As a founding sponsor of this contest, we are proud that the Meaning of Home contest has encouraged over 80,000 students to become more active and compassionate citizens."
Submissions are being accepted by mail or online at meaningofhome.ca until February 18, 2022. Winners will be announced by June.
The Meaning of Home contest would not be possible without the generous support of Founding Sponsor Sagen and Awards Sponsors Chapman's Ice Cream, Urban Systems Foundation, and Home Trust.
About Sagen™ 1
As a sponsor since 2000, Sagen has donated over $5 million in support of Habitat Canada and has helped thousands of Canadian families realize their dreams of affordable homeownership. While Sagen's financial support provides crucial funding for Habitat Canada's homeownership program, its support extends far beyond. Throughout the sponsorship, Sagen employees, including President and CEO Stuart Levings and his executive team, have lent their leadership experience, industry knowledge and time to help launch many of Habitat's signature programs, including the Sagen Homebuilding Grants, the Global Village Volunteer Program in Canada and the Meaning of Home Contest. These programs, along with Sagen's support and involvement in them, has significantly increased Habitat Canada's ability to raise funds, recruit volunteers and, ultimately, support more families and build stronger communities. Find out more at www.sagen.ca
About Habitat for Humanity Canada
Founded in 1985, Habitat for Humanity Canada is a national charitable organization working towards a world where everyone has a decent and affordable place to call home. Habitat Canada brings communities together to help families build strength, stability and independence through affordable homeownership. With the help of volunteers, Habitat homeowners and 50 local Habitats working in every province and territory, we provide a solid foundation for better, healthier lives in Canada and around the world. Habitat for Humanity Canada is a member of Habitat for Humanity International, which was established in 1976 and has grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in more than 70 countries. For more information, please visit www.habitat.ca.
For more information please contact:
Sarah Austin
Director, Communications
Habitat for Humanity Canada
Email: saustin@habitat.ca
Phone: 437-241-6974
1 Sagen™ is a trademark owned by Sagen MI Canada Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.