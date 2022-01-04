Annexon Biosciences to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

BRISBANE, Calif., Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annexon, Inc. ANNX, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative and ophthalmic disorders, today announced that Douglas Love, Esq., President & Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 3:45 p.m. ET.
A live webcast of the event can be accessed under the ‘Events & Presentations' section on the Investors page at www.annexonbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Annexon website for 30 days following the presentation.
About Annexon
Annexon ANNX is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of complement medicines for patients with classical complement-mediated autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders of the body, brain, and eye. The company's pipeline is based on its platform technology addressing a broad spectrum of well-researched classical complement-mediated autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases triggered by aberrant activation of C1q, the initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway. Annexon is advancing a portfolio of innovative product candidates designed to block the activity of C1q and the entire classical complement pathway: ANX005 (intravenous administration), ANX007 (intravitreal administration), and ANX009 (subcutaneous administration). Annexon is deploying a disciplined, biomarker-driven strategy designed to improve the probability of technical success of its portfolio. For more information, visit www.annexonbio.com.
Contact:
Chelcie Lister
THRUST Strategic Communications
chelcie@thrustsc.com
