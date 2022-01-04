Global Adhesives and Sealants Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives and Sealants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global adhesives and sealants market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Adhesives and sealants refer to various sticking agents that are used for attaching two or more surfaces. Adhesives are chemical mixtures that are applied between two or more objects or materials to hold, fasten or bind them together. They have high shear and tensile strength and the bond could be temporary, semi-permanent or permanent. On the other hand, sealants are semi-solid materials that are primarily used to prevent fluid leakage. They seal components and joints by filling the gaps between substrates to provide a barrier or protective coating. Both adhesives and sealants are based on a variety of formulations, including organic, inorganic, acrylic-, polyurethane-and silicone-based and are commonly used on materials, such as metals, wood, glass and plastics.



Significant growth in the automotive, aerospace, construction, electronics and packaging industries is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing requirement for adhesives and sealants for bonding dissimilar materials is also providing a boost to the market growth. These binding agents are rapidly replacing mechanical fasteners, such as welds, screws, rivets, gaskets and fasteners, thereby enabling the product manufacturers to produce lightweight and compact components. Also, in the construction industry, they are increasingly being used for flooring, waterproofing and plumbing applications.

Additionally, various product innovations, such as the development of water-based adhesives and organic solvents that are environment-friendly and exhibit higher bonding strength, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including increasing product utilization for packaging and furnishing applications, along with extensive infrastructural development across the globe, are expected to drive the market further.



Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global adhesives and sealants market report, along with forecasts for growth at the global, regional and country level from 2021-2026. Our report has categorized the market based on region, adhesive type, sealant type, technology and application.



Breakup by Adhesive Type:

Acrylic

PVA

Polyurethanes

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Epoxy

EVA

Others

Breakup by Sealant Type:

Acrylic

Silicone

Polyurethane

Butyl

Others

Breakup by Technology:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

Hot Melt

Reactive

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paperboard and Packaging

Building and Construction

Transportation

Leather and Footwear

Furniture

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being 3M Company, Arkema S.A, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited, Eastman Chemical Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Sika AG and Wacker Chemie AG.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global adhesives and sealants market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global adhesives and sealants market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the adhesive type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sealant type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global adhesives and sealants market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Adhesives and Sealants Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Adhesive Type

6.1 Acrylic

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 PVA

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyurethanes

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Styrenic Block Copolymers

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Epoxy

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 EVA

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sealant Type

7.1 Acrylic

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Silicone

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Polyurethane

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Butyl

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Technology

8.1 Water-Based

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Solvent-Based

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Hot Melt

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Reactive

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Paperboard and Packaging

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Building and Construction

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Transportation

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Leather and Footwear

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Furniture

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 3M Company

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Arkema S.A

15.3.2.1 Company Overview

15.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3 Financials

15.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.3 Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

15.3.3.1 Company Overview

15.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

15.3.4.1 Company Overview

15.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3 Financials

15.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.5 Beardow & Adams (Adhesives) Limited

15.3.5.1 Company Overview

15.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3 Financials

15.3.6 Eastman Chemical Company

15.3.6.1 Company Overview

15.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3 Financials

15.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.7 H.B. Fuller Company

15.3.7.1 Company Overview

15.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3 Financials

15.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

15.3.8.1 Company Overview

15.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3 Financials

15.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.9 Sika AG

15.3.9.1 Company Overview

15.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3 Financials

15.3.10 Wacker Chemie AG

15.3.10.1 Company Overview

15.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3 Financials

15.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis

