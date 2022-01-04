Insights on the Antifungal Drug Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma and Cipla Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antifungal Drug Market Research Report by Infection Type, Type, Form, Therapeutic Indications, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Antifungal Drug Market size was estimated at USD 12.55 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 13.26 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% reaching USD 17.81 billion by 2026.
Market Statistics
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Antifungal Drug to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Infection Type, the market was studied across Superficial Fungal Infection and Systemic Fungal infection.
- Based on Type, the market was studied across Allylamines, Azoles, Echinocandins, and Polyenes. The Allylamines is further studied across Butenafine, Naftifine, and Terbinafine. The Azoles is further studied across Imidazoles, Thiazoles, and Voricanazole. The Echinocandins is further studied across Anidulafungin, Caspofungin, and Micafungin. The Polyenes is further studied across Amphotericin B, Candicidin, Hamycin, and Natamycin.
- Based on Form, the market was studied across Ointments, Powder, and Tablets.
- Based on Therapeutic Indications, the market was studied across Aspergillosis, Candidiasis, and Dermatophytosis.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Antifungal Drug Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Antifungal Drug Market, including Abbott Laboratories, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited, Cipla, Inc., Eli Lilly and Company, Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc., G&W Laboratories LLC, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Kramer Laboratories, Inc., Lakewood-Amedex, Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited, Sanofi S.A., SCYNEXIS, Inc., Sigma-Aldrich, Inc., and Wockhardt Limited.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Antifungal Drug Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Antifungal Drug Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Antifungal Drug Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Antifungal Drug Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Dynamics
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Drivers
5.2.1. Growing prevalence of fungal infection due to climate
5.2.2. High awareness levels pertaining to myriad fungal infections
5.2.3. Increased demand for the drugs to combat the related diseases
5.2.4. Favorable government initiative and corporate funds
5.3. Restraints
5.3.1. Continued preference for conventional antifungal drugs
5.3.2. Growing population with antifungal drug resistance
5.4. Opportunities
5.4.1. Increased R&D funding and focus on product innovation
5.4.2. Patent expiration of branded drugs
5.5. Challenges
5.5.1. Potential side effects
5.5.2. Presence of counterfeit drugs and resistance toward antifungal drugs
6. Antifungal Drug Market, by Infection Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Superficial Fungal Infection
6.3. Systemic Fungal infection
7. Antifungal Drug Market, by Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Allylamines
7.2.1. Butenafine
7.2.2. Naftifine
7.2.3. Terbinafine
7.3. Azoles
7.3.1. Imidazoles
7.3.2. Thiazoles
7.3.3. Voricanazole
7.4. Echinocandins
7.4.1. Anidulafungin
7.4.2. Caspofungin
7.4.3. Micafungin
7.5. Polyenes
7.5.1. Amphotericin B
7.5.2. Candicidin
7.5.3. Hamycin
7.5.4. Natamycin
8. Antifungal Drug Market, by Form
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Ointments
8.3. Powder
8.4. Tablets
9. Antifungal Drug Market, by Therapeutic Indications
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Aspergillosis
9.3. Candidiasis
9.4. Dermatophytosis
10. Americas Antifungal Drug Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Argentina
10.3. Brazil
10.4. Canada
10.5. Mexico
10.6. United States
11. Asia-Pacific Antifungal Drug Market
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Australia
11.3. China
11.4. India
11.5. Indonesia
11.6. Japan
11.7. Malaysia
11.8. Philippines
11.9. Singapore
11.10. South Korea
11.11. Taiwan
11.12. Thailand
12. Europe, Middle East & Africa Antifungal Drug Market
12.1. Introduction
12.2. France
12.3. Germany
12.4. Italy
12.5. Netherlands
12.6. Qatar
12.7. Russia
12.8. Saudi Arabia
12.9. South Africa
12.10. Spain
12.11. United Arab Emirates
12.12. United Kingdom
13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
13.1.1. Quadrants
13.1.2. Business Strategy
13.1.3. Product Satisfaction
13.2. Market Ranking Analysis
13.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player
13.4. Competitive Scenario
13.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
13.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
13.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
13.4.4. Investment & Funding
13.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
14. Company Usability Profiles
14.1. Abbott Laboratories
14.2. Astellas Pharma Inc.
14.3. Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals LLC
14.4. Cadila Pharmaceuticals Limited
14.5. Cipla, Inc.
14.6. Eli Lilly and Company
14.7. Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
14.8. G&W Laboratories LLC
14.9. Gilead Sciences, Inc.
14.10. Johnson & Johnson
14.11. Kramer Laboratories, Inc.
14.12. Lakewood-Amedex, Inc.
14.13. Merck KGaA
14.14. Novartis AG
14.15. Pfizer, Inc.
14.16. Ranbaxy Laboratories Limited
14.17. Sanofi S.A.
14.18. SCYNEXIS, Inc.
14.19. Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.
14.20. Wockhardt Limited
15. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zhkcd
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.