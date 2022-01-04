Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Patch Type, Distribution and Region

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-opioid Pain Patches Market Research Report by Patch Type, by Distribution, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market size was estimated at USD 491.77 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 552.51 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.68% to reach USD 1,007.03 million by 2026.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Non-opioid Pain Patches to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Patch Type, the market was studied across Capsaicin Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Ketoprofen Patches, Lidocaine Patches, and Methyl Salicylate Patches.
- Based on Distribution, the market was studied across Drug Stores, Hospitals, and Online Pharmacies.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Non-opioid Pain Patches Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis:
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, including 3M Company, Abbott Laboratories Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, B Braun Melsungen A, Baxter International Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Eli Lilly and Co, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic PLC, Merck KGaA, Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, PerkinElmer, Inc, Pfizer Inc., Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., TEH SENG Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd., Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, and Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc..
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Non-opioid Pain Patches Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for non-opioid drugs for pain management
5.1.1.2. Growing inclination of healthcare professionals are towards non-opioid patches
5.1.1.3. Increasing chronic and acute pain related disorders
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Low adoption rate owing to unawareness
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. High investments in R&D of novel drugs
5.1.3.2. Favorable government initiatives towards non-addictive pain therapeutic solutions
5.1.3.3. Rising rate of addiction and severe side-effects related to the prolonged use of opioid medication
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Availability of alternative treatments
5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
6. Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Patch Type
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Capsaicin Patches
6.3. Diclofenac Patches
6.4. Ketoprofen Patches
6.5. Lidocaine Patches
6.6. Methyl Salicylate Patches
7. Non-opioid Pain Patches Market, by Distribution
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Drug Stores
7.3. Hospitals
7.4. Online Pharmacies
8. Americas Non-opioid Pain Patches Market
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Argentina
8.3. Brazil
8.4. Canada
8.5. Mexico
8.6. United States
9. Asia-Pacific Non-opioid Pain Patches Market
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Australia
9.3. China
9.4. India
9.5. Indonesia
9.6. Japan
9.7. Malaysia
9.8. Philippines
9.9. Singapore
9.10. South Korea
9.11. Taiwan
9.12. Thailand
10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Non-opioid Pain Patches Market
10.1. Introduction
10.2. France
10.3. Germany
10.4. Italy
10.5. Netherlands
10.6. Qatar
10.7. Russia
10.8. Saudi Arabia
10.9. South Africa
10.10. Spain
10.11. United Arab Emirates
10.12. United Kingdom
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
11.1.1. Quadrants
11.1.2. Business Strategy
11.1.3. Product Satisfaction
11.2. Market Ranking Analysis
11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player
11.4. Competitive Scenario
11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition
11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
11.4.4. Investment & Funding
11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
12. Company Usability Profiles
12.1. 3M Company
12.2. Abbott Laboratories Inc
12.3. AstraZeneca PLC
12.4. B Braun Melsungen A
12.5. Baxter International Inc.
12.6. Cardinal Health, Inc.
12.7. Eli Lilly and Co
12.8. Endo Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
12.9. Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.
12.10. Johnson & Johnson
12.11. Medtronic PLC
12.12. Merck KGaA
12.13. Mylan N.V.
12.14. Novartis AG
12.15. PerkinElmer, Inc
12.16. Pfizer Inc.
12.17. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.
12.18. TEH SENG Pharmaceutical Mfg. Co., Ltd.
12.19. Teikoku Seiyaku Co. Ltd.
12.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
12.21. Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
13. Appendix
