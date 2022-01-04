2021 Outlook on Pediatrics Partnering Deals - In-depth Review of Deals Entered into by the Top 25 Most Active Dealmakers

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010-2021: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 provides the full collection of Pediatrics disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Pediatrics disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Pediatrics deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Pediatrics deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Pediatrics partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Pediatrics partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Pediatrics technologies and products.



Report scope

Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Pediatrics trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Pediatrics dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Pediatrics deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Pediatrics deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 500 Pediatrics deal records

The leading Pediatrics deals by value since 2010

Most active Pediatrics dealmakers since 2010

In Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 500 pediatrics deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Pediatrics Partnering 2010 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Pediatrics deal trends since 2010

Access Pediatrics deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Pediatrics partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 500 links to actual Pediatrics deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

In-depth review of Pediatrics deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Pediatrics opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Pediatrics opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Pediatrics dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Pediatrics partnering over the years

2.3. Pediatrics partnering by deal type

2.4. Pediatrics partnering by industry sector

2.5. Pediatrics partnering by stage of development

2.6. Pediatrics partnering by technology type

2.7. Pediatrics partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Pediatrics partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Pediatrics partnering

3.3. Pediatrics partnering headline values

3.4. Pediatrics deal upfront payments

3.5. Pediatrics deal milestone payments

3.6. Pediatrics royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Pediatrics deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Pediatrics partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Pediatrics

4.4. Top Pediatrics deals by value



Chapter 5 - Pediatrics contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Pediatrics partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Pediatrics dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Pediatrics therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2021

Appendix 2 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by deal type 2010 to 2021

Appendix 3 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by stage of development 2010 to 2021

Appendix 4 - Directory of Pediatrics deals by technology type 2010 to 2021

