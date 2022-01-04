Central Nervous System Partnering Global Market Report 2021: Comprehensive Access to Over 1,500 Deal Records

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014-2021: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2010 provides the full collection of Central Nervous System disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2014.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Central Nervous System disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Central Nervous System deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Central Nervous System deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Central Nervous System partnering deals signed and announced since 2014. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Central Nervous System partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Central Nervous System technologies and products.



Report Scope

Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2021 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Central Nervous System trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2021 includes:

Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of Central Nervous System deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Central Nervous System deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 1,500 Central Nervous System deal records

The leading Central Nervous System deals by value since 2014

Most active Central Nervous System dealmakers since 2014

The report includes deals for the following indications: Cerebral palsy, Creutzfeldt Jakob disease, Dizziness, Epilepsy, Faints, Falls, Guillain Barre syndrome, Headache, Meningitis (Bacterial, Meningococcal, Pneumococcal), Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB), Haemophilus influenzae Type B (Hib), Migraine, Motor Neurone Disease (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis/Lou Gehrig's Disease, Multiple sclerosis, Nausea, Neuropathy, Pain, Neuralgia, Fibromyalgia, Paralysis, Parkinson's disease, Restless leg syndrome, Spinal cord, Stroke, Stuttering, Traumatic Brain Injury, Vertigo, Weakness, plus other CNS indications.



In Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2021, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 1,500 central nervous system deals.



Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How are the sales and payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Global Central Nervous System Partnering 2014 to 2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of Central Nervous System deal trends since 2014

Access Central Nervous System deal headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Research hundreds of actual contracts between Central Nervous System partner companies

Comprehensive access to over 1,500 links to actual Central Nervous System deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

In-depth review of Central Nervous System deals entered into by the top 25 most active dealmakers

Benchmark the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Identify key terms under which companies partner Central Nervous System opportunities

Uncover companies actively partnering Central Nervous System opportunities

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Central Nervous System dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Central Nervous System partnering over the years

2.3. Central Nervous System partnering by deal type

2.4. Central Nervous System partnering by industry sector

2.5. Central Nervous System partnering by stage of development

2.6. Central Nervous System partnering by technology type

2.7. Central Nervous System partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Central Nervous System partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Central Nervous System partnering

3.3. Central Nervous System partnering headline values

3.4. Central Nervous System deal upfront payments

3.5. Central Nervous System deal milestone payments

3.6. Central Nervous System royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Central Nervous System deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Central Nervous System partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Central Nervous System

4.4. Top Central Nervous System deals by value



Chapter 5 - Central Nervous System contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Central Nervous System partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Central Nervous System dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Central Nervous System therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by company A-Z 2014 to 2021

Appendix 2 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by deal type 2014 to 2021

Appendix 3 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by stage of development 2014 to 2021

Appendix 4 - Directory of Central Nervous System deals by technology type 2014 to 2021

