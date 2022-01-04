Global Automation Testing Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Adoption of Mobile and Web-Based Applications Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automation Testing Market by Component (Testing Types (Static Testing and Dynamic Testing) and Services), Endpoint Interface (Mobile, Web, Desktop, and Embedded Software), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automation testing market is expected to grow from USD 20.7 billion in 2021 to USD 49.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

By Component, the services to record a larger market share during the forecast period

In the Automation Testing Market by Component, the services segment is expected to record a larger market share during the forecast period. Services are offered under seven types: advisory and consulting, planning and development, support and maintenance, documentation and training, implementation, management, and other services. The other services consist of ROI analysis, framework, service virtualization, and assessment services. These services enhance enterprises' SDLC. The advisory and consulting services help to enhance automated testing tools and infrastructure across the product delivery life cycle. Automation testing services are largely offered to the developers, end-users, and organizations. Managed services help enterprises to outsource the responsibility for maintaining and anticipating the need of processes and functions to improve operations and reduce expenses.

By Dynamic Testing, the functional testing segment to grow at the higher CAGR during the forecast period

In the Automation Testing market by Dynamic Testing, the functional testing segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Functional testing is executed to check that all the software features meet the functional specifications, and it is performed by executing the functional test cases. Functional testing provides input, verifies the output, and compares the actual and expected results. The main aim of functional testing is to make sure that a system works as intended by validating the results. Functional testing is a type of black-box testing. There are mainly two techniques used to perform functionality testing, namely, based on requirements and based on business scenarios. In testing based on requirements, all the functional requirements are considered as a base for conducting the tests. Whereas in testing based on business scenario information about how the system will be perceived from a business process perspective is considered to perform the tests.

By Verticals, the BFSI segment to hold the larger market size during the forecast period

By Verticals, BFSI is expected to hold the larger market size. BFSI is the banking, financial services, and insurance sector. It represents a major portion of the world economy comprising all Banking, Insurance, and Non-Banking Financial Institutions. The latter is known as the NBFCs. The BFSI industry largely refers to financial service firms such as Broking and Asset Management. The digital transformation efforts in the vertical are particularly focused on improvising customer experience, which can be further catered through automation of QA and testing. Several organizations are experimenting with analytics, AI, and ML to optimize the automation of QA and test activities. The need to automate redundant tasks and give control to the end customers is expected to drive the market over the next few years. The major focus is on quick automation, auto decisioning, data security, instant scalability. The recent trends of Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI, and ML, and their use in software testing drive the demand for automation testing.

By Region, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global automation testing market during the forecast period. APAC is the most promising region as it has major economies, such as Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, New Zealand, and Hong Kong, which offer significant growth opportunities for automation testing vendors. This region comprises major economies like India, and China which has a very large customer base.

The governments are taking initiatives for rapid adoption of new technologies like AI and ML, automation, IoT, mobile and web-based applications, cloud-based services, and other technologies. Due to the adoption of remote work culture by organizations, there is an ever-increasing need for cloud-based solutions and IoT devices to minimize the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which is expected to drive the growth of the automation testing market in the region. The increasing government initiatives, growing requirements for quick computing, virtualized environments, analytics, security, digitalization, and high-volume networking, and rising overall internet speed and responsiveness are the major factors driving the automation testing market growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Global Automation Testing Market

4.2 Market Share, by Component

4.3 Market Share, by Endpoint Interface

4.4 Market Share, by Vertical

4.5 Market Investment Scenario (2021-2026)

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rapid Adoption for Advanced Technologies

5.2.1.2 Scalable and Adaptable Delivery Models

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Rules and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Mobile and Web-Based Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Data Security Concerns

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled Professionals

5.2.5 COVID-19 Impact on Market Dynamics

5.2.6 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.2.6.1 Drivers and Opportunities

5.2.6.2 Restraints and Challenges

5.2.6.3 Cumulative Growth Impact

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.4 Use Cases

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem

5.7 Pricing Analysis

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Artificial Intelligence AI)

5.8.2 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.8.3 Big Data Analytics

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trends and Disruptions Impacting Buyer'S

5.11 Porter'S Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.4 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.5 Competitive Rivalry

6 Automation Testing Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers

6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact

6.2 Testing Type

6.3 Services

7 Automation Testing Market, by Testing Type

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Testing Type: Market Drivers

7.1.2 Testing Type: COVID-19 Impact

7.2 Static Testing

7.3 Dynamic Testing

8 Automation Testing Market, by Dynamic Testing

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Dynamic Testing: Market Drivers

8.1.2 Dynamic Testing: COVID-19 Impact

8.2 Functional Testing

8.3 Non-Functional Testing

8.4 Application Programming Interface Testing

8.5 Security Testing

8.6 Performance Testing

8.7 Compatibility Testing

8.8 Compliance Testing

8.9 Usability Testing

9 Automation Testing Market, by Service

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 Service: Market Drivers

9.1.2 Service: COVID-19 Impact

9.2 Advisory and Consulting Services

9.3 Planning and Development Services

9.3.1 Support and Maintenance

9.3.2 Documentation and Training

9.3.3 Implementation

9.3.4 Managed Services

9.3.5 Others

10 Automation Testing Market, by Endpoint Interface

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 Endpoint Interface: Market Drivers

10.1.2 Endpoint Interface: COVID-19 Impact

10.2 Mobile

10.3 Web

10.4 Desktop

10.5 Embedded Software

11 Automation Testing Market, by Organization Size

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Organization Size: Market Drivers

11.1.2 Organization Size: COVID-19 Impact

11.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

11.3 Large Enterprises

12 Automation Testing Market, by Vertical

12.1 Introduction

12.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers

12.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact

12.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

12.3 Automotive

12.4 Defense and Aerospace

12.5 Healthcare and Lifesciences

12.6 Retail

12.7 Telecom and It

12.8 Manufacturing

12.9 Logistics and Transportation

12.10 Energy and Utilities

12.11 Media and Entertainment

12.12 Other Verticals

13 Automation Testing Market, by Region

14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Market Structure

14.3 Historical Revenue Analysis

14.4 Market Evaluation Framework

14.5 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players

14.6 Ranking of Key Players

14.7 Company Evaluation Matrix

14.7.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Methodology and Definitions

14.7.2 Star

14.7.3 Emerging Leader

14.7.4 Pervasive

14.7.5 Participant

14.8 Product Portfolio Analysis of Major Players

14.9 Competitive Scenario

14.9.1 New Service/Product Launches

14.9.2 Deals

14.10 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix

14.10.1 Progressive Companies

14.10.2 Responsive Companies

14.10.3 Dynamic Companies

14.10.4 Starting Blocks

15 Company Profiles

15.1 Major Players

15.1.1 IBM

15.1.2 Accenture

15.1.3 Micro FocUS

15.1.4 Capgemini

15.1.5 Microsoft

15.1.6 Broadcom

15.1.7 Tricentis

15.1.8 Smartbear

15.1.9 Parasoft

15.1.10 Cigniti Technologies

15.1.11 Keysight Technologies

15.1.12 Sauce Labs

15.2 Other Players

15.2.1 Ranorex

15.2.2 Applitools

15.2.3 Afour Technologies

15.2.4 Invensis

15.2.5 Qa Mentor

15.2.6 Testim.Io

15.2.7 Codoid

15.2.8 Mobisoft Infotech

15.2.9 Infostretch

15.2.10 Thinksys

15.2.11 Astegic

15.2.12 Cygnet Infotech

15.2.13 Qualitykiosk Technologies

15.2.14 Qasource

15.2.15 Froglogic

15.2.16 Worksoft

15.2.17 Prodperfect

16 Adjacent Markets

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/254hgc

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900