Outlook on the Mouthwash Global Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mouthwash Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Flavor, Indication, Distribution Channel and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The mouthwash market was valued at US$ 5,980.35 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 9,272.13 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2020-2027.
The growth of the mouthwash market is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of dental conditions and rising number of oral hygiene campaigns worldwide. However, the adverse effects associated with the extensive use of mouthwash restrains the growth of the market.
As per Oral Health Associates, the consumption of sugar in emerging countries has tripled over the past five decades and is subsequently leading to substantial growth of dental caries. According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, oral disease affected around 3.9 billion people across the globe. Further, as per the data published by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, oral cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers diagnosed annually in the US. Along with dental carries, aphthous ulcers are also expected to have positive impact on the adoption of mouthwash owing to its healing properties. The considerable prevalence of aphthous ulcers is likely to offer substantial growth opportunity for the market during the forecast period.
As mouthwash plays prominent role in the protection of the mouth from germs and bacteria, the mouthwash market is expected to witness positive growth curve in years to come. Moreover, the mouthwash market is witnessing new product introductions with capabilities to inactivate coronaviruses. Such developments are expected to have constructive impact on the market even during and post COVID-19 pandemic.
Based on product type, the mouthwash market is segmented into fluoride, cosmetics, antiseptics, and oral gels. The cosmetic segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The mouthwash market, by flavors, is segmented into active salt, mint fresh tea, natural lemon, herbs, and fruit and gums. The mint fresh tea segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of indication, the mouthwash market is segmented into mouth ulcers, aphthous ulcers, post oral surgery, oral lesions, periodontitis (cavity), gingivitis, receding gums, frequent dry mouth, chronic bad breath, and toothache. The chronic bad breath segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of distribution channel, the mouthwash market is segmented into hypermarkets, supermarkets, online stores, hospital pharmacies, and independent grocery stores. The hypermarket segment held the largest share of the market in 2019 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on end user, the mouthwash market is segmented into adults and kids. The adults segment held the largest share of the market in 2019. In addition, the same segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
The World Health Organization (WHO), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), National Health Service (NHS), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.
Reasons to Buy
- Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the mouthwash market.
- Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global mouthwash market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.
- Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.
- Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Mouthwash Market - Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
4. Global Mouthwash Market - Market Landscape
4.1 Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America - PEST Analysis
4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis
4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis
4.2.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA) - PEST Analysis
4.2.5 South and Central America (SCAM) - PEST Analysis
4.3 Expert Opinions
4.4 Qualitative Analysis Of Indications In Regions
4.4.1 North America
4.4.2 Europe
4.4.3 Asia Pacific
4.4.4 Middle East and Africa
4.4.5 South and Central America
5. Mouthwash Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Dental Problems
5.1.2 Increasing Oral Hygiene Campaigns
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Excessive Use of Mouthwash Resulting To Have Negative Impact On Health
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Increasing Online Purchase of Oral Care Products
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Rise in Adoption of Alcohol-Free Mouthwash
5.5 Impact Analysis
6. Mouthwash Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Global Mouthwash Market Revenue Forecast And Analysis
6.2 Global Mouthwash Market, By Geography - Forecast And Analysis
6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players
7. Mouthwash Market - Product Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Product, 2019 and 2027 (%)
7.3 Fluoride
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Fluoride: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.4 Cosmetics
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Cosmetics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.5 Antiseptics
7.5.1 Overview
7.5.2 Antiseptics: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
7.6 Oral Gels
7.6.1 Overview
7.6.2 Oral Gels: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8. Mouthwash Market - Flavour
8.1 Overview
8.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Flavour, 2019 and 2027 (%)
8.3 Active Salt
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Active Salt: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.4 Mint Fresh Tea
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Mint Fresh Tea: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.5 Natural Lemon
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Natural Lemon: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.6 Herbs
8.6.1 Overview
8.6.2 Herbs: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
8.7 Fruit and Gums
8.7.1 Overview
8.7.2 Fruit and Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9. Mouthwash Market - Indication
9.1 Overview
9.2 Mouthwash Market Share, Indication, 2019 and 2027 (%)
9.3 Mouth Ulcers
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Mouth Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.4 Aphthous Ulcers
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Aphthous Ulcers: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.5 Post Oral Surgery
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Post Oral Surgery: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.6 Oral Lesions
9.6.1 Overview
9.6.2 Oral Lesions: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.7 Periodontitis
9.7.1 Overview
9.7.2 Periodontitis : Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.8 Gingivitis
9.8.1 Overview
9.8.2 Gingivitis: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.9 Receding Gums
9.9.1 Overview
9.9.2 Receding Gums: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.10 Frequent Dry Mouth
9.10.1 Overview
9.10.2 Frequent Dry Mouth: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.11 Chronic Bad Breath
9.11.1 Overview
9.11.2 Chronic Bad Breath: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
9.12 Toothache
9.12.1 Overview
9.12.2 Toothache: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ million)
10. Mouthwash Market - By Distribution Channel
10.1 Overview
10.2 Mouthwash Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel (2019 and 2027)
10.3 Hypermarkets
10.3.1 Overview
10.3.2 Hypermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.4 Supermarket
10.4.1 Overview
10.4.2 Supermarket: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.5 Online Stores
10.5.1 Overview
10.5.2 Online Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.6 Hospital Pharmacies
10.6.1 Overview
10.6.2 Hospital Pharmacies: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.7 Independent Pharmacies/Drugstores
10.7.1 Overview
10.7.2 Independent Pharmacies/Drugstores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
10.8 Independent Grocery Stores
10.8.1 Overview
10.8.2 Independent Grocery Stores: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11. Mouthwash Market - By End User
11.1 Overview
11.2 Mouthwash Market Revenue Share, by End User (2019 and 2027)
11.3 Adults
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Adult: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
11.4 Kids
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Kids: Mouthwash Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
12. Mouthwash Market - Geographic Analysis
13. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Mouthwash Market
13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
13.4 Rest of the World: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
14. Mouthwash Market-Industry Landscape
14.1 Overview
14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market, (%)
14.3 Organic Developments
14.3.1 Overview
14.4 Inorganic Developments
14.4.1 Overview
15. COMPANY PROFILES
15.1 Colgate-Palmolive Company
15.1.1 Key Facts
15.1.2 Business Description
15.1.3 Products and Services
15.1.4 Financial Overview
15.1.5 SWOT Analysis
15.1.6 Key Developments
15.2 Procter & Gamble
15.2.1 Key Facts
15.2.2 Business Description
15.2.3 Products and Services
15.2.4 Financial Overview
15.2.5 SWOT Analysis
15.2.6 Key Developments
15.3 GlaxoSmithKline plc.
15.3.1 Key Facts
15.3.2 Business Description
15.3.3 Products and Services
15.3.4 Financial Overview
15.3.5 SWOT Analysis
15.3.6 Key Developments
15.4 Unilever
15.4.1 Key Facts
15.4.2 Business Description
15.4.3 Products and Services
15.4.4 Financial Overview
15.4.5 SWOT Analysis
15.4.6 Key Developments
15.5 Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc.
15.5.1 Key Facts
15.5.2 Business Description
15.5.3 Products and Services
15.5.4 Financial Overview
15.5.5 SWOT Analysis
15.5.6 Key Developments
15.6 The Himalaya Drug Company
15.6.1 Key Facts
15.6.2 Business Description
15.6.3 Products and Services
15.6.4 Financial Overview
15.6.5 SWOT Analysis
15.6.6 Key Developments
15.7 Lion Corporation
15.7.1 Key Facts
15.7.2 Business Description
15.7.3 Products and Services
15.7.4 Financial Overview
15.7.5 SWOT Analysis
15.7.6 Key Developments
15.8 AMWAY
15.8.1 Key Facts
15.8.2 Business Description
15.8.3 Products and Services
15.8.4 Financial Overview
15.8.5 SWOT Analysis
15.8.6 Key Developments
15.9 Church & Dwight, Inc.
15.9.1 Key Facts
15.9.2 Business Description
15.9.3 Products and Services
15.9.4 Financial Overview
15.9.5 SWOT Analysis
15.9.6 Key Developments
15.10 SmartMouth Oral Health Laboratories
15.10.1 Key Facts
15.10.2 Business Description
15.10.3 Products and Services
15.10.4 Financial Overview
15.10.5 SWOT Analysis
15.10.6 Key Developments
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ygzqnh
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.