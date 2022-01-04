All Eyes on SeaPup -The Next Moon Shot Launching on BSC with Nostalgic Allure

Toronto , Canada, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Early on, SeaPup will offer a contract boasting unique functionality and security, fantastic BNB rewards to its holders, and tokenomics, or as the team calls it, "Puppernomics," that allow for healthy and consistent growth. Once introduced, the SeaPup community will acquire their very own NFT SeaPup, with added incentives such as inclusion into the PupShot lottery. These are a few of the many exciting benefits $SPUP will offer its community.
As the $SPUP ecosystem develops, SeaPup will be steered towards realizing real-world utility & application. It will be brought to life in the form of a youth-focused crypto educational platform known as the SeaPup academy. The roots will form with introducing an engaging & memorable novel series, allowing the younger generations to familiarize themselves with cryptocurrency early on, preparing them for their inevitable future enveloped in blockchain technology.
With their long-term vision in mind, it is apparent the SeaPup team & its ecosystems allow for their path to be carved, cementing their originality and positioning them in a way that ensures long-term project development. It gives the opportunity of the achievable pursuit of project legitimacy & actual, real-world application. SeaPup, in its nature, creates a sense of childlike nostalgia & with that comes a certain allure. It significantly increases its likelihood to be widely adopted and accepted amongst the most exceptional projects today. With the overall preparedness, cumulative talent, and ambition that the team behind SeaPup offers, $SPUP is most definitely a project to keep on one's radar!
For users who are interested in exploring SeaPup further, they can head over to their website, www.seapup.io, to learn more.
Website: https://www.seapup.io
Name: Capt. SeaPup (Mike) Organization: SeaPup Phone: 289-149-8786
