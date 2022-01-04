Outlook on the Ultra-thin Glass Global Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ultra-Thin Glass Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Manufacturing Process, Application, and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global ultra-thin glass market was valued at US$ 6,139.56 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 15,264.74 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2021 to 2028.



Ultra-thin glass is those glass whose thickness is below 1-2mm. Chemical strengthening via ion exchange is commonly used to reinforce ultra-thin glass used for high-tech applications. Hardened ultra-thin glass is scratch-resistant and bendable up to a radius of a few millimeters. The properties of ultra-thin glass such as corrosion resistance, transparency, flexibility, excellent gas and water barrier, and high impact resistance make it suitable for various applications such as flat panel displays, automotive glazing, among others.



Based on application, the ultra-thin glass market is segmented into semiconductor substrate, flat panel displays and touch control devices, automotive glazing, and others. In 2020, the flat panel displays and touch control devices segment dominated the market. Flat panel displays are video devices that replace the conventional cathode ray tube (CRT) with a thin panel design. Ultra-thin glass is widely used to manufacture flat panel displays such as LCD, LED, OLED screens, smartphone displays, and monitor screens. Moreover, ultra-thin glass is used in the touch module of touch screen devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

It provides fundamental functions for flat-panel display and touch screen devices such as high definition (HD) display, touch-control and scratch resistance, and protection to the screens. Consumer electronic goods are being upgraded at a faster rate as the technological landscape is changing rapidly. Panel display components used in flat-panel display and touch-control devices have emerged as the most important downstream application products for ultra-thin glass substrates with the highest market demand.



Geographically, the ultra-thin glass market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South and Central America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest revenue share of the market and is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ultra-thin glass market across the region is projected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years owing to the rapidly expanding consumer electronics industry in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. China is one of the largest consumer electronics markets across the world, along with Japan and South Korea. Due to the high concentration of consumer electronics manufacturers in Asia-Pacific, the demand for ultra-thin glass from the manufacturers of electronic goods across the region is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has drastically altered the status of the chemicals & materials sector and negatively impacted the growth of the ultra-thin glass market. The implementation of measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus has aggravated the situation and has negatively impacted the growth of several sectors. Industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics, have been negatively impacted by the sudden distortion in operational efficiencies and disruptions in the value chains due to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries. The decline in the growth of the several sectors negatively impacted the demand for ultra-thin glass in the global market.

However, as the economies are planning to revive their operations, the demand for ultra-thin glass is expected to rise globally in the coming years. Due to the pandemic, the adoption of remote work culture and online education is growing. Therefore, the demand for products such as laptops, smartphones, and other telecommunication devices is growing. The expanding demand for ultra-thin glass in various industries, such as automotive and consumer electronics, along with significant investments by prominent manufacturers is expected to drive the growth of the ultra-thin glass market during the forecast period.



Corning Incorporated; AGC Inc.; Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd.; SCHOTT AG; Central Glass Co., Ltd.; CSG Holding Co., Ltd.; Emerge Glass; Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd; Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited; and Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. are among the major players operating in the global ultra-thin glass market.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global ultra-thin glass market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global ultra-thin glass market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the ultra-thin glass market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Global Ultra-thin Glass Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 AVERAGE PRICE OF ULTRA-THIN GLASS BY TYPE AT GLOBAL LEVEL- 2020



5. Ultra-thin Glass Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Consumer Electronics Industry

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Technical Barriers in Ultra-Thin Float Glass Production

5.2.2 Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand from Automotive Industry

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growing Use of Ultra-Thin Glass in Foldable Devices

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Ultra-thin Glass - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Ultra-thin Glass Market Overview

6.2 Ultra-thin Glass Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Analysis - By Manufacturing Process

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Breakdown, by Manufacturing Process, 2020 & 2028

7.3 Float

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Float: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Fusion

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Fusion: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Breakdown, by Application, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Semiconductor Substrate

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Semiconductor Substrate: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Flat Panel Displays & Touch Control Devices

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Flat Panel Displays & Touch Control Devices: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Automotive Glazing

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Automotive Glazing: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Others

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Others: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Analysis - By End-Use

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Breakdown, by End-Use, 2020 & 2028

9.3 Consumer Electronics

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Consumer Electronics: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.4 Automotive

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Automotive: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.5 Medical and Healthcare

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Medical and Healthcare: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

9.6 Others

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Others: Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



10. Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market - Geographic Analysis



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Ultra-thin Glass Market

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Ultra-thin Glass Market

11.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.4 Asia Pacific : Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.5 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Product Launch

12.3 Business Planning and Strategy

12.4 Collaboration



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Corning Incorporated

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 AGC Inc.

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Nippon Electric Glass Co..Ltd.

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 SCHOTT AG

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Central Glass Co., Ltd

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 CSG HOLDING CO., LTD.

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Emerge Glass

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/owxfab

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900