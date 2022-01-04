Press Release
Nokia and Tele2 expand 5G partnership in the Baltics
- Nokia to supply 5G RAN solutions from its latest ReefShark-powered AirScale portfolio to Tele2 in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania
- The newly expanded deal marks twenty-five years of continuous cooperation with Tele2 in the region
4 January 2021
Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced that it is extending its partnership with Tele2 to deploy 5G RAN in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in a long-term deal. The deal will continue to build on the 25 years of strong and close cooperation between Nokia and Tele2 in the Baltic region. Nokia's 5G solutions will enable Tele2 to deliver connectivity and capacity benefits at ultra-low latencies to their customers as well as reduce complexity. Nokia is the incumbent and sole supplier in the deal.
Nokia will provide equipment from its latest ReefShark System on Chip-powered AirScale equipment portfolio to modernize Tele2's nationwide radio network. The rollout will begin once Tele2 has acquired sufficient spectrum with auctions for both low and high band frequencies happening next year. Tele2 has previously acquired 5G spectrum in the 3.5 GHz band and the 700 MHz spectrum in Latvia. Nokia's AirScale RAN portfolio is designed for seamless, simple, and efficient ‘plug-in' deployment and reduced power consumption. It covers all deployment scenarios including dense-urban environments and wide-area coverage.
Nokia has partnered with Tele2 on 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G network deployments in the Baltics since 1996.
Petras Masiulis, CEO Baltics at Tele2, commented: "We now have a strong and reliable partner for our complete 5G rollout in the Baltics and together we will provide a major upgrade to the connectivity in each country, providing our customers with better speeds, reliability, and coverage. Nokia has been a great partner to us throughout previous generations of mobile technology and we look forward to continuing this partnership as we deploy the next generation of infrastructure in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania."
Tommi Uitto, President of Mobile Networks at Nokia, stated: "We are delighted to extend our long-standing partnership with Tele2 in the Baltics and take great pride in being selected as their trusted 5G partner for this important deployment. Our best-in-class AirScale portfolio will deliver cutting-edge connectivity to their customers across multiple markets and I look forward to working closely with them on this project and beyond."
Resources
About Nokia
At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.
As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.
Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable, and inclusive world.
Media Inquiries:
Nokia
Communications
Email: press.services@nokia.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.