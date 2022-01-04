Proactive news headlines including Walkabout Resources, Firefinch Ltd, Aldoro Resources and Euro Manganese

Sydney, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Walkabout Resources Ltd (ASX:WKT) has acquired the remaining 25% ownership of JDH Exploration for a one-off payment of GBP100,000 (A$186,854). Click here

Firefinch Ltd (ASX:FFX) has followed up a robust update to the definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali with the boards of Firefinch and partner Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd approving a Final Investment Decision (FID). Click here

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN) has made strong exploration progress at its VC1 and VC3 targets within the Narndee Igneous Complex in Western Australia with the latest results of up to 1.74% nickel and 0.89% copper confirming the project's prospectivity. Click here

Euro Manganese Inc ((ASX:EMN, TSXV:EMN, OTCQX:EUMNF) has had its key role in the European Union's strategy of securing resource supply security and sustainability recognised and validated through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreeing to invest C$8.5 million in the company. Click here

Flynn Gold Ltd (ASX:FG1) has enhanced its position in a gold-rich area of Western Australia's Pilbara region on being granted an application for a tenement at the Mt Dove Project. Click here

SRJ Technologies Group PLC (ASX:SRJ) has successfully completed Phase 1 of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) ‘fast-track' contract. Click here

Imugene Ltd ((ASX:IMU, OTC:IUGNF) has successfully completed Phase 1a monotherapy dose escalation of PD1-Vaxx and will now proceed to combination dose escalation. Click here

Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI)'s management changes have come into effect, with new managing director Andrew Pardey taking the reins on January 1, 2022. Click here

