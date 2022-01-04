Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. - Director and Officer Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

("Falcon", "Company")

Director and Officer Purchase of Common Shares of Falcon

04 January 2022 - Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSXV:FO, AIM: FOG)) announces that directors and officers have purchased an aggregate of 1,600,000 common shares in Falcon.

Details of the respective purchases are included in the table below:

Name Number of

Common Shares purchased Total number of Common Shares

held after purchase Percentage of issued share capital held after the purchase



Joe Nally – Non - Executive Chairman 500,000 500,000 0.05% Philip O'Quigley – Chief Executive Officer 500,000 3,513,696 0.36% Anne Flynn – Chief Financial Officer 200,000 200,000 0.02% Daryl Gilbert - Non - Executive Director 200,000 200,000 0.02% Gregory Smith – Non - Executive Director 200,000 670,000 0.07%





Ends.





CONTACT DETAILS:

About Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is an international oil & gas company engaged in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets, with the current portfolio focused in Australia, South Africa and Hungary. Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd is incorporated in British Columbia, Canada and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with a technical team based in Budapest, Hungary.

For further information on Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. please visit www.falconoilandgas.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this press release may constitute forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Falcon assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward looking-statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to Falcon. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in Falcon's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

