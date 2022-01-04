Dorado Launches a Retirement Platform for the Digital Age

Miami-based startup Dorado IRA has launched its beta platform that allows people to allocate their retirement funds into various digital assets. It is the first fully decentralized retirement platform in the United States, providing access to cryptocurrencies and other fintech tools for individual retirement accounts holders. Recently it has announced a partnership with one of the leaders on digital asset markets - the Gemini crypto exchange.
MIAMI, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorado IRA enables people to access all cryptocurrencies, as well as alternative digital asset products and indexes without imposing any restrictions on the partners the users wish to invest with. They can choose a variety of protocols, platforms, and exchanges, as well as any asset they want to work with within the IRA framework.
For its part, Dorado provides white-glove service for its users to educate them about the options with the optimal ratio of risks and potential profits. Dorado IRA offers its clients an effective toolset to hedge their retirement funds against inflation, stock market volatility, and other macroeconomic risks that plague savings accounts all over the world.
At the same time, since Dorado is a fully decentralized platform, there is no risk of sudden changes in the platform's rules, such as the introduction of predatory fees. In addition, users execute complete checkbook control over their funds - there isn't a custodian service that they have to get approval from. Dorado enables people to have complete control over their investments and allows them to be on the forefront of any new emerging financial technology or investment opportunity.
The major advantage of Dorado IRA is that despite having access to digital financial assets, accounts are still subject to tax exemption. Thus, Dorado IRA clients get the best of both worlds: powerful investment and risk-hedging instruments and no taxation.
A partnership with Gemini will allow Dorado to greatly expand their framework and offer its clients even more options, like access to the crypto market and blockchain.
Co-Founder and CEO of Dorado IRA, Gabriele Gali and his team will look to secure a number of significant partnerships in the coming months with highly reputable institutions like Gemini.
"The investable opportunities on the blockchain are growing exponentially every day, we want to educate and deliver these innovations to investors," says Gali.
Gemini is a New York-based regulated crypto exchange and custodian service offering a variety of cryptocurrency-related products, including wealth management, an interest income platform, and industry-leading trading tools. Founded by the famous Winklevoss Twins, it has been one of the most reliable crypto exchanges in the field. It will give Dorado IRA customers access to exchanges so they can trade their assets securely and safely.
Media contacts
Brand: Dorado IRA
E-mail: team@doradoira.com
Website: https://doradoira.com/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/doradoira
SOURCE: Dorado IRA
