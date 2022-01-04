AirPhysio COPD Symptom/Mucus Buildup Relief – OPEP Breathing Device Launched

Tweed Heads, Australia, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online store's newly restocked AirPhysio breathing device is recommended for those who suffer from COPD due to smoking and want to get rid of extra mucus and strengthen their lungs.



The leading cause of COPD, smoking often triggers flare-ups, which damage the lungs. Now smokers can order their own handheld gadget through Life Wellness Healthcare to improve their lung capacity and strengthen their resolve to quit smoking. The apparatus offers customers access to a drug-free symptom management solution to help them breathe easier.

Smoking can cause a variety of different problems including COPD, reduced lung breathing capacity, and if not taken care of early enough, emphysema. The lungs' continued exposure to harmful chemicals and substances can cause a tremendous amount of scarred and damaged lung tissue over time.

People who want to start regaining their lung function can contribute to their recovery by using Life Wellness Healthcare's highly effective AirPhysio breathing support device.

The unique design of the AirPhysio apparatus allows for slow, pressurized breathing as the patient breathes into the device. The pressure is provided by a high vibrating small steel ball in the center of the unit. As a result, any hard or thickened mucus that has stuck to the lung wall lining is effectively loosened and lifted up towards the throat area. This mucus can then be expelled with a cough or swallowed.

This process also helps to physically expand the lung which in turn allows for more effective deep breathing.

About Life Wellness Healthcare

Life Wellness Healthcare was founded by a group of Australian medical professionals in 2016 who recognized the need to provide a more advanced lung support OPEP product that can address various lung conditions.

A satisfied customer said, "It is clearing my lungs and sinuses. I can even hear better too. I bought this primarily because since I quit smoking I needed help getting the gunk out. It is also helping me with more stamina. I can now walk the whole block. Thank you for inventing this little apparatus."

