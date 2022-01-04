AMSTERDAM, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TomTom (TOM2), the geolocation technology specialist, today announced that Amazon Music is now available on TomTom IndiGO.
TomTom IndiGO – the world's first and only open digital cockpit software – offers carmakers, system integrators, software development companies, and content providers, an open and secure environment to develop software and apps, giving carmakers choice, and drivers and passengers a delightful and safe in-vehicle experience.
Amazon Music reimagines music listening by enabling customers to unlock millions of songs and thousands of curated playlists and stations with their voice. With Amazon Music, Prime members have access to ad-free listening of two million songs at no additional cost to their membership. Listeners can also enjoy the premium subscription service, Amazon Music Unlimited, which provides access to more than 75 million songs and the latest new releases. Customers also have free access to an ad-supported selection of top playlists and stations on Amazon Music.
"We're delighted to welcome Amazon Music to TomTom IndiGO, adding a leading global music provider to an already strong and diverse group of partners," said Antoine Saucier, Managing Director, TomTom Automotive. "Thanks to the support of companies like Amazon Music, carmakers can choose from a broad range of ready-to-use apps and services that are easily brought together through TomTom IndiGO to offer users a seamless digital cockpit experience."
With TomTom IndiGO, vendors like Amazon Music have a new way to bring their solutions into the cockpit. TomTom makes it easy for developers to get started with TomTom IndiGO, helping them with a comprehensive software development kit that includes powerful APIs, supporting documentation, and code examples.
About TomTom:
At TomTom we are mapmakers, providing geolocation technology for drivers, carmakers, enterprises and developers.
Our highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and APIs enable smart mobility on a global scale, making the roads safer, the drive easier and the air cleaner.
Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices worldwide, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of drivers, businesses and governments worldwide.
