Meet Galaxy S21 FE 5G: A Flagship Smartphone Designed for Fans of All Kinds

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics Canada today welcomed the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G, delivering fan-favourite, premium features in a well-rounded package, empowering users to explore and express their passions. With eye-catching design, powerful performance, a pro-grade camera, and seamless ecosystem connectivity, Galaxy S21 FE 5G takes everyday experiences to the next level.



"At Samsung, we're focused on bringing the latest mobile innovations to more people," said TM Roh, President and Head of Samsung Electronics' MX (Mobile eXperience) Business. "We saw an incredible response to the Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy S21 5G lineup. We applied the same approach with Galaxy S21 FE 5G, equipping it with the premium features that matter most to Galaxy fans and delivering a mobile experience that meets the needs of today's smartphone users."

More Ways for Users to Express Themselves

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G has a premium, signature design that revisits the fan-favourite Contour-Cut frame of the Galaxy S21 Series, seamlessly integrated with the camera housing for a stylish, unified look. With four epic colour options - Olive, Lavender, White or Graphite – Galaxy fans can choose the device that best reflects their unique personality and style. Paired with a sleek build and modern haze finish, Galaxy S21 FE 5G is bound to turn heads and its slim build can easily slip into a pocket to keep up with any on-the-go lifestyle.

Power for When Fans Need It Most

Samsung Galaxy users said power and display are critical to keeping up in today's always-on world. That's why the Galaxy S21 FE 5G comes equipped with our fastest Galaxy processor yet1,2 to level up gaming, livestreaming, video editing and multitasking experiences. Dedicated gamers and streamers will be wowed by ultra-crisp, fast-moving graphics and picture quality, combined with a 240Hz touch response rate capable of lightning-fast reactions speeds3. Whether gaming, scrolling social media or indulging in your favourite content, the 120Hz refresh rate is silky smooth and content is brilliantly vivid on a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display.

Long-lasting batteries are also a top priority for busy, on-the-go Galaxy users, so the Galaxy S21 FE 5G is outfitted with an all-day Intelligent battery4 built to last from work, to home, and everywhere in between. The battery is also reinforced with 25W Super Fast charging capabilities so you can charge up to 50 per cent in just 30 minutes4,5 and enjoy the high-speed performance of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G without interruption. For a quick boost while on the go, users can also give an extra charge to their Galaxy Buds2 or Galaxy Watch4 with Wireless PowerShare6 on Galaxy S21 FE 5G.



Photo and Video Favourites for the Galaxy Fan

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G is equipped with the same celebrated pro-grade setup used to capture legendary photos on the Galaxy S21 5G. Photography amateurs and pros alike can effortlessly edit, post and share scroll-stopping content with family and friends. Thanks to improved Night Mode settings7, users can enhance low-light shots while out on the town with friends and grab super-clear photos even when the lights are low. And when you want to get everyone in the shot, Galaxy S21 FE 5G is ready to up your selfie game thanks to an advanced 32MP front camera. Snap a high-quality selfie of all your best friends, then let enhanced AI Face Restoration capabilities make you all look your best. Plus, with Dual Recording, you can stay on top of the action in front of as well as behind you — just start recording and the Galaxy S21 FE 5G camera captures views from both lenses at the same time.

A Tailored and Secure Mobile Experience

The intuitive Samsung One UI 4 operating system lets you design your ideal mobile experience to be uniquely suited to your needs and style. Packed with customization options and privacy controls, you get to call the shots. With expanded personalization opportunities, your home screens, icons, notifications, wallpapers8, widgets and more can all be reimagined. To ensure peace of mind and create a tailored experience that goes beyond look and feel, One UI 4 on Galaxy S21 FE 5G is built with a new privacy dashboard that brings security and privacy controls into one convenient place for a seamless, more secure experience.

Canadian Availability

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G is available in Canada starting January 11, 2022 at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores and national retail and carrier partners across Canada.

128GB model: Available in Graphite, White, Olive, Lavender for $949.99 (our regular price).

Available in Graphite, White, Olive, Lavender for $949.99 (our regular price). 256GB model: Available in Graphite for $1,039.99 (our regular price).

For more information on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, please see: https://www.samsung.com/ca/smartphones/galaxy-s21-5g/galaxy-s21-fe-5g/

Purchase Offers



AIR MILES® Offers

From January 11 to March 9, 2022, Canadians who purchase select Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive 200 Bonus Miles9.

Trade-In Offers

Canadians can trade in their old smartphone until March 9, 2022 and receive a credit of up to $150 towards the purchase of Galaxy S21 FE 5G, in addition to the trade-in value of their old device. The trade-in program is being supported on Samsung.com/ca, SES locations and at select national retailers and carriers in Canada10.

Starting January 18, 2022, customers who purchase Galaxy S21 FE 5G on Samsung.com/ca and participate in the trade-in program will receive an instant promotional trade-in credit of $150 plus the residual value of their trade-in device, applied upfront towards the purchase price of their new Galaxy S21 FE 5G (before taxes)11.

Peace of Mind with Samsung Care+

With a Samsung Care+ Plan, Canadians can experience a total care service for their new Galaxy Smartphone, Laptop, Tablet or Wearable device. Users will be protected for up to two years against physical or liquid damage and mechanical malfunction or defects, with a team of dedicated Galaxy experts available to help them get back on track12.

Until March 9, 2022, customers who purchase Samsung Care+ coverage for an eligible new Galaxy S21 FE 5G at a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at Samsung.com/ca will receive 100 Bonus Miles13.

To learn more, please see https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/samsung-care-plus/

Door to Door Repair Service Across Canada

Enjoy convenient pick-up, speedy repair, and contactless delivery to your home. If you need service support for your Samsung devices, you can arrange convenient Door-to-Door service pick-up through 1-800-SAMSUNG, Live Chat or text us at WECARE (932 273). Customers can also request a self-service repair and book simply through the Your Service portal found online at www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair to arrange a convenient Door-to-Door device pick-up to their home. Pick-up and return of the Galaxy device is free of charge. Service is available for both In- and Out-of-Warranty customers. Coverage may vary. For more information on Door to Door Repair Service, please visit https://www.samsung.com/ca/galaxy-repair

For more information about the latest Samsung Galaxy devices including specifications: www.samsung.com/ca/

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2021, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.

Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

Galaxy S21 FE 5G Specifications Display 6.4-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display14

Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate15

240Hz Touch Sampling Rate in Game Mode15

Eye Comfort Shield AI based blue light control Security Optical Fingerprint Dimensions & Weight 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9mm, 177g Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Camera

F2.2, FOV 123˚ 12MP Wide Camera

Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8 8MP Telephoto Camera

30x Space Zoom, F2.4 32MP Selfie Camera

F2.2, FOV 80˚ Processor 5nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor Memory



8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage

6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage Battery 4,500mAh5 Charging 25W Wired6

Wireless PowerShare7 OS Android 12 Network 2G GSM,3G WCDMA,4G LTE FDD,4G LTE TDD,4G 4x4 MIMO band,5G Sub6 FDD,5G Sub6 TDD, 5G 4x4 MIMO band Payment Samsung Pay with NFC Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Fingerprint Sensor, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor, Hall Sensor, Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor Water Resistance IP6816





1 Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

2 Compared to Galaxy S20 5G.

3 Available in 120Hz display setting and in the Game Mode.

4 Based on average battery life under typical usage conditions. Average expected performance based on typical use. Actual battery life depends on factors such as network, features selected, frequency of calls, and voice, data and other application usage patterns. Results may vary.

5 Charging with 25W Super Fast charger from 0 to 50%. Super Fast (25W) charger sold separately. Use only Samsung-approved chargers and cables. Do not use worn or damaged chargers or cables. An incompatible charger or cable can cause damage to your device and/or serious injuries.

6 Wireless PowerShare limited to Samsung or other brand smartphones and accessories with WPC Qi wireless charging. Check samsung.com for compatibility. May not work with certain accessories, covers or other brand devices. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. Speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device.

7 Compared to Galaxy S20 5G.

8 Some customizations, including some wallpapers, may be available at additional cost.

9 Offer valid from January 11, 2021 to March 9, 2022. Offer available exclusively at samsung.com/ca and Samsung Experience Stores in Canada. During the offer period, purchase select Galaxy S21 FE (SM-G990WZAAXAC, SM-G990WZWAXAC, SM-G990WLGAXAC, SM-G990WLVAXAC, SM-G990WZAEXAC) and get 200 AIR MILES Bonus Miles.

AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase.

Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only. Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

10 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $150, in addition to the trade-in value of the Eligible Trade-in Product, when you:

(i) purchase eligible Galaxy S21 FE 5G device between January 11th, 2022 and March 9th, 2022 (the "Offer Period"), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your eligible smartphone (the "Eligible Trade-In Product") by March 9th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 14 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $150 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions.

11 Certain conditions apply. Receive a trade-in promotional credit of $150, in addition to the trade-in value of your eligible old smartphone (the "Eligible Trade-In Product"), when you:

(i) purchase an eligible Galaxy S21 FE 5G device between January 11th, 2022 and March 9th, 2022 (the "Offer Period"), from a participating authorized Canadian retailer or carrier, a Samsung Experience Store in Canada or online at https://www.samsung.com/ca/; and

(ii) complete the trade-in of your Eligible Trade-In Product by March 9th, 2022; and

(iii) ship the Eligible Trade-in Product within 21 calendar days of receiving the waybill

Selection and availability may vary. While quantities last. No rain checks. No cash value. $150 credit based on completing the trade-in of an Eligible Trade-In Product and purchasing a Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Offer is subject to change or cancellation without notice, cannot be combined with any other offer and is available to Canadian residents only. Offer provided by Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for Full Terms and Conditions. Please note: for trade-in transactions online at Samsung.com/ca if you do not send in your Eligible Trade-In Product, or if the device condition differs materially from that which you have represented to be accurate using the Trade-In Tool, your trade-in transaction may be subject to a charge-back, in whole or in part, in accordance with the Trade-In Program Terms and Conditions of Use. See https://www.samsung.com/ca/offer/ for full terms and conditions.

12 Terms and Conditions apply. For full Terms and Conditions, please see https://support-ca.samsung.com/secaew/consumer/ca/terms

13 Offer valid from January 11, 2022 to March 9, 2022. Get 100 Bonus Miles when you purchase Samsung Care+ with your new eligible Samsung device between January 11, 2022 to April 4, 2022. Offer available exclusively online at samsung.com/ca when you purchase Samsung Care+ together with a select Galaxy S21 FE (SM-G990WZAAXAC, SM-G990WZWAXAC, SM-G990WLGAXAC, SM-G990WLVAXAC, SM-G990WZAEXAC) ("eligible Samsung device"). Purchase of eligible Samsung device and Samsung Care+ must be made at the same time and in a single transaction.

Bonus Miles will be posted to your Collector Account within 60 days of the offer end date. AIR MILES Collector Number must be provided at the time of purchase. While quantities last. No rain checks. Availability and selection may vary. Products may be purchased separately at regular prices. Outright purchases only.

Cannot be combined with any other offer or promotion unless specifically agreed to by Samsung. Offer may be cancelled or changed without notice.

®™ Trademarks of AM Royalties Limited Partnership used under license by LoyaltyOne, Co. and Samsung.

14 Measured diagonally; actual viewable area is less due to the rounded corners and camera hole.

15 Available in 120Hz display and in the Game Mode.

16 IP68 is based on test conditions for submersion in up to 1.5 meters of freshwater for up to 30 minutes. Rinse residue/dry if wet. Not advised for beach or pool use.

