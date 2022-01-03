YMCA of Northern Alberta calls on government to provide child care providers the same COVID supports as schools

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Government of Alberta set to deliver 8.6 million rapid tests and 16.5 million masks to schools starting next week, Alberta's largest child care provider is asking for the same support and resources.



As safe and reliable child care has proven to be a critical part of social infrastructure in the province, the YMCA and other child care providers have continually stepped up to provide support for children and families to rely on throughout the pandemic. While the safety of teachers and children in schools is important, our province's littlest citizens and those who care for their early education need the same resources to provide quality care and allow families to continue working.

"It is just as important that child care staff have access to rapid tests and medical masks as teachers and staff in schools," says Annalise Yuzda, Vice President of Child Care at YMCA of Northern Alberta. "If our staff are sick or isolating, that impacts our ability to provide care when our families need it."

The YMCA says that support from the provincial government is crucial to keeping their staff team healthy, working and serving communities.

About YMCA of Northern Alberta

YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important housing and community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.

