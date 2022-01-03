YMCA of Northern Alberta calls on government to provide child care providers the same COVID supports as schools

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Government of Alberta set to deliver 8.6 million rapid tests and 16.5 million masks to schools starting next week, Alberta's largest child care provider is asking for the same support and resources.
As safe and reliable child care has proven to be a critical part of social infrastructure in the province, the YMCA and other child care providers have continually stepped up to provide support for children and families to rely on throughout the pandemic. While the safety of teachers and children in schools is important, our province's littlest citizens and those who care for their early education need the same resources to provide quality care and allow families to continue working.
"It is just as important that child care staff have access to rapid tests and medical masks as teachers and staff in schools," says Annalise Yuzda, Vice President of Child Care at YMCA of Northern Alberta. "If our staff are sick or isolating, that impacts our ability to provide care when our families need it."
The YMCA says that support from the provincial government is crucial to keeping their staff team healthy, working and serving communities.
About YMCA of Northern Alberta
YMCA of Northern Alberta is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities since 1907. From providing quality child care and supporting people in their health and wellness, to providing important housing and community outreach programs, the YMCA of Northern Alberta works to strengthen communities in the Wood Buffalo, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Red Deer regions. For more information, visit northernalberta.ymca.ca.
Contact: Deanna Barker Manager, Marketing & Communications YMCA of Northern Alberta 780-566-0004 deanna.barker@northernalberta.ymca.ca
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.