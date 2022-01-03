Synaptics VS680 Multimedia SoC Powers AI-Enriched Display and Vision Features in Askey OmniEdge Smart Signage

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CES® 2022 -- Synaptics® Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA), today announced that Askey, part of ASUSTeK Computer Inc., is using Synaptics' Multimedia VS680 SoC to enable a range of artificial intelligence (AI) enabled interactive and personalization features in its new OmniEdge Smart Signage solution. The OmniEdge platform, used for kiosk and point-of-sale (PoS) products as part of the Askey X-View total solution, leverages the integrated high-quality dual camera and high-performance neural processing unit (NPU) capabilities of the VS680 platform to create more immersive and responsive experiences in its products.



"The incorporation of high-quality video and AI into display signage has the potential to completely change how viewers interact with these systems," said Craig Stein, SVP and GM at Synaptics. "It morphs digital signage from a passive screen to an interactive, intelligent, context-aware experience that brings enormous value to the end consumer. We are very excited that Askey has relied upon the capabilities, flexibility, and low-power performance of our VS680 solution to help them tap the full potential of this experience within the OmniEdge platform."

The Askey development team took advantage of the VS680 platform's mature Android SDK and SyNAP™ AI framework to create a highly differentiated, feature-rich solution that includes biometric security, demographic identification, augmented reality, and video conferencing use cases.

"Signage is a rapidly changing market that requires a highly customizable and scalable future-proof platform," said Robert Lin, CEO at Askey. "With those requirements in mind, we evaluated a number of competitive options and selected Synaptics' VS680 because it delivers the best combination of performance and features to meet our current and future needs. With the VS680 camera and AI capabilities, we can offer high-performance, field-upgradeable products in a cost-effective manner while meeting stringent time-to-market windows."

Enabling personalized user experiences

The video processing capabilities supported by the Synaptics VS680's AI technology offer a significantly enhanced experience through features such as smart framing, voice and face identification, speech-to-text, and text-to-speech. This allows efficient and accurate personalization by identifying the user and enabling interaction with the device in new ways such as:

A tourist kiosk facilitating the exploration of different landmarks and personalizing tours through AI-enabled understanding of a tourist's personality and interests

A school kiosk allowing students to get tutoring help from an AI-managed knowledge base

Smart signage at the entrance to a barbershop allows customers to change their hairstyle on the screen before sitting in the barber's chair

A kiosk that can initiate a video conference to interact with an information assistant, clerk, or a tutor

The Askey OmniEdge platform will launch in bus stations and tourist information kiosks throughout Taiwan, with multiple future deployments planned.

See the Askey technology in action at CES in Las Vegas, January 5-7, 2022. Visit Askey's demo in Booth# 4665, West Hall, LVCC.

About Synaptics Incorporated:

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is changing the way humans engage with connected devices and data, engineering exceptional experiences throughout the home, at work, in the car, and on the go. Synaptics is the partner of choice for the world's most innovative intelligent system providers who are integrating multiple experiential technologies into platforms that make our digital lives more productive, insightful, secure, and enjoyable. These customers combine Synaptics' differentiated technologies in touch, display, and biometrics with a new generation of advanced connectivity and AI-enhanced video, vision, audio, speech, and security processing. Follow Synaptics on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, or visit www.synaptics.com.

About Askey:

With nearly 7,000 staff, the Askey headquarters office is in New Taipei City, Taiwan. Equipped with advanced manufacturing sites both domestically and abroad, they include an independent production line in Taoyuan and a 300,000 m² plant in a science park in Suzhou, China; the Company now has R&D and business strongholds in Taiwan, China, Brazil, Japan, and the United States.

In an era of multi-screen interaction where mobile phones are indispensable, network communication and lifestyle are even more inseparable. With Askey's core technologies, it establishes diverse domains such as 5G/LTE, Internet of Things, Vehicle-to-Everything, Smart TV, small cells, etc., providing users a comprehensive range of product development and local support services, and enabling customers to increase their competitive advantages. In addition, the Company works closely with global telecommunication service providers, system operators, and public sectors to create a premium vision of digital life for users around the world while expanding the application scope of intercity network communication services and Smart City. To learn more, visit www.askey.com.

For further information, please contact:

Patrick Mannion

Dir. of External PR and Technical Communications

Synaptics Inc.

+1 631-678-1015

patrick.mannion@synaptics.com



