Sotera Health to Present at the Virtual 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 03, 2022 4:30pm   Comments
CLEVELAND, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sotera Health Company ("Sotera Health" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:SHC), a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions, lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry, today announced that Chairman and CEO Michael B. Petras, Jr. will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 7:30 am Eastern. In his presentation, Mr. Petras will provide an update on Sotera Health's businesses. Sotera Health management, including Chief Financial Officer Scott Leffler, will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to the live webcast of Mr. Petras' presentation by accessing the link on the Sotera Health website under the Investor Relations section: https://investors.soterahealth.com/events-and-presentations. A replay and slides for download will also be made available.

About Sotera Health:

Sotera Health Company is a leading global provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing and advisory services for the healthcare industry. Sotera Health goes to market through three businesses – Sterigenics®, Nordion® and Nelson Labs®. Sotera Health is committed to its mission, Safeguarding Global Health®.

