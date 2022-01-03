XPO Logistics Announces Troy Cooper to Step Down as President

GREENWICH, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . XPO today announced that Troy Cooper has stepped down from his role as president, effective December 27, 2021. Mr. Cooper will continue working with the company as a senior advisor through June 30, 2022.

"With the spin-off of GXO earlier this year, and in light of the progress we've made transforming XPO into a pure-play transportation company, Troy and I agreed this was a natural time for him to step down," said Brad Jacobs, chairman and chief executive officer. "Troy's contributions over the past decade have been invaluable, particularly his efforts driving the growth of our best-in-class truck brokerage business from its earliest days and his leadership of our European operations from 2015 to 2017.

"We're very well positioned with strong leaders in each of our business lines, with Mario Harik as acting president of less-than-truckload, Drew Wilkerson leading North America transportation, and Luis Gomez leading Europe transport," Jacobs continued. "I'm grateful Troy will continue to provide counsel to me and our leadership team over the next six months, and we wish him all the very best going forward."

Mr. Cooper said, "It's been an honor to work with the team as we've built XPO into a leading freight transportation services provider. The leadership team we've assembled is the best in the industry, and it's gratifying knowing that the business is in excellent hands and our prospects are so bright."

