Hain Celestial to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference

Globe Newswire  
January 03, 2022 4:15pm
LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) ("Hain Celestial" or the "Company"), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life™, today announced that the Company is hosting a fireside chat discussion at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 11:30 AM Eastern Time. The webcast can be accessed on Hain Celestial's website at www.hain.com under Investor Relations and the Press & Events section.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), headquartered in Lake Success, NY, is a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Hain Celestial participates in many natural categories with well-known brands that include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth's Best®, Ella's Kitchen®, Frank Cooper's®, Gale's®, Garden of Eatin'®, Hain Pure Foods®, Hartley's®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney's® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co. ®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson's®, Rose's® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. The Company's personal care products are marketed under the Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene® brands.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:
Chris Mandeville and Anna Kate Heller
ICR
hain@icrinc.com

Media:
Robin Shallow
robin@robincomm.com


