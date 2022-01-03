Cipher Mining to Participate in 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cipher Mining Inc. CIFR ("Cipher" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based Bitcoin mining company, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 14, 2022:



Conference: 24th Annual Needham Growth Conference (Virtual)

Date: January 14, 2022 — the fireside chat will begin at 2:45 PM EST

Webcast Link: https://wsw.com/webcast/needham116/cipm/2240282

A live webcast and replay of the presentation will also be accessible on the Cipher Investor Relations website at investors.ciphermining.com .

About Cipher

Cipher is an industrial-scale Bitcoin mining company dedicated to expanding and strengthening the Bitcoin network's critical infrastructure. Its goal is to be the leading Bitcoin mining company in the United States. Cipher aims to leverage its best-in-class technology, market-leading power purchase arrangements, and a seasoned, dedicated senior management team to become the market leader in Bitcoin mining. To learn more about Cipher, please visit https://www.ciphermining.com/ .

