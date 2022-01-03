LifeStance to Participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. LFST, one of the nation's largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will present at the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which will be hosted virtually.
Details of the presentation are as follows:
Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, and Pablo Pantaleoni, Chief Digital Officer
Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Time: 1:30 p.m. (Eastern time)
Moderated by: Lisa Gill
The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).
A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Investor Relations website.
About LifeStance Health
Founded in 2017, LifeStance Health LFST is reimagining mental health. We are one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults experiencing a variety of mental health conditions. Our mission is to help people lead healthier, more fulfilling lives by improving access to trusted, affordable and personalized mental healthcare. LifeStance employs 4,375 psychiatrists, advanced practice nurses, psychologists and therapists and operates across 31 states and approximately 500 centers. To learn more, please visit www.LifeStance.com.
Investor Contact: Monica Prokocki VP of Investor Relations investor.relations@lifestance.com Media Contact: Brooke Matthews Director of Public Relations media@lifestance.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.