European Wax Center, Inc. Announces Participation in the ICR Conference 2022

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- European Wax Center EWCZ, a leading personal care franchise brand offering expert wax services, today announced that members of its management team will be presenting at the ICR Conference 2022 held virtually at 2:30PM ET on Monday, January 10, 2022.
A link to the webcast of the Company's presentation, along with the associated slides, will be available the morning of January 10, 2022 on the Company's Investor Relations website, https://investors.waxcenter.com.
About European Wax Center, Inc.
European Wax Center, Inc. EWCZ is a leading personal care franchise brand founded in 2004. The Company offers expert wax services from certified Wax Specialists, ensuring that every guest who walks through the door leaves feeling confident—in European Wax Center, Inc. and themselves. The Company provides guests with a first class, professional waxing experience by the most highly trained estheticians in the industry, within the privacy of clean, individual waxing suites. They're so confident everyone will love the experience, European Wax Center, Inc. offers a free complimentary wax to each new guest. The Company continues to revolutionize the waxing category with its innovative, signature Comfort Wax™. This proprietary blend is formulated with the highest quality ingredients to leave skin feeling smooth and make waxing an efficient and relatively painless experience. To help enhance and extend waxing services after leaving the center, European Wax Center, Inc. offers a complete collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body, and brow categories. European Wax Center, Inc. is a leading wax specialty personal care brand in the United States and, as of December 25, 2021, its network includes 853 centers nationwide.
