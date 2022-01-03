Boxed, Inc. to Participate in the 2022 ICR Conference

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boxed, Inc. BOXD BOXD WS))) ("Boxed" or the "Company"), an e-commerce grocery platform that sells bulk consumables and licenses its e-commerce software to enterprise retailers, today announced that Boxed is participating in the 2022 ICR Conference. The Company is hosting a fireside chat which will begin at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Boxed will also be participating in one-on-one and small group meetings.
The fireside chat will be webcast live and will be available for replay, and can be found on the "Events & Presentations" section of Boxed's Investor Relations website at https://investors.boxed.com/overview/.
About Boxed
Boxed is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. The Company operates an e-commerce retail service that provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers, without the requirement of a "big-box" store membership. This service is powered by the Company's own purpose-built storefront, marketplace, analytics, fulfillment, advertising, and robotics technologies. Boxed further enables e-commerce through its Software & Services business, which offers customers in need of an enterprise-level e-commerce platform access to its end-to-end technology. The Company aspires to make a positive social impact with an emphasis on good Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices, and as such, has developed a powerful, unique brand, known for doing right by its customers, employees and society. For more information, please visit investors.boxed.com.
Investor Contacts
Chris Mandeville
ICR
BoxedIR@icrinc.com
Media Contacts
David Taft
Boxed
dave@boxed.com
