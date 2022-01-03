Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ((", Health Catalyst", , NASDAQ:HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, CEO, Bryan Hunt, CFO, and Adam Brown, SVP of Investor Relations and FP&A, will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference including a presentation on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 3:45 p.m. ET. An audio-only replay of the presentation will be available at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com.
About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.
Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:
Adam Brown
Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and FP&A
+1 (855)-309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com
Health Catalyst Media Contact:
Amanda Hundt
amanda.hundt@healthcatalyst.com
+1 (575) 491-0974
