Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEO Conference 2022

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. INSP ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, announced today that its management team will present at the Goldman Sachs Healthcare CEO Conference on Thursday, January 6, 2022.
Inspire is scheduled to present at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at:
https://kvgo.com/healthcare-ceos-2022/inspire-medical-systems-inc-jan
A webcast replay of the presentation will be available for two weeks following the presentation in the Event Archive section of Inspire's Investor website at https://investors.inspiresleep.com.
About Inspire Medical Systems
Inspire is a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. Inspire's proprietary Inspire therapy is the first and only FDA-approved neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
For additional information about Inspire, please visit www.inspiresleep.com.
Investor and Media Contact:
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
bob@lifesciadvisors.com
646-597-6989
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.