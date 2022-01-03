Trevena to Participate in the Upcoming January Conferences

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trevena, Inc. TRVN, a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients with central nervous system (CNS) disorders, today announced that Carrie Bourdow, President & CEO and Barry Shin, Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in three January virtual investor and partnering conferences, with additional details below.
Conference Details
LifeSci Partners - 11th Annual Corporate Access Event & Panel Discussion
Wednesday, January 5th - Friday, January 7th Registration Link
Panel Discussion on Biopharmaceutical Commercial Launches
Wednesday, January 5th at 7:30am ET
https://wsw.com/webcast/lifesci3/panel1/2377650
H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Virtual Conference
Monday, January 10th - Wednesday, January 12th Registration Link
BIO Partnering at JPM
Monday, January 10th - Thursday, January 13th Registration Link
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines for patients with CNS disorders. The Company has one approved product in the United States, OLINVYK® (oliceridine) injection, indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate. The Company's novel pipeline is based on Nobel Prize winning research and includes four differentiated investigational drug candidates: TRV250 for the acute treatment of migraine, TRV734 for maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder, TRV045 for diabetic neuropathic pain and epilepsy, and TRV027 for acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in COVID-19 patients.
For more information, please visit www.Trevena.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for the Company, including statements about the Company's strategy, future operations, clinical development and trials of its therapeutic candidates, plans for potential future product candidates, commercialization of approved drug products and other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "objective," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the commercialization of any approved drug product, the status, timing, costs, results and interpretation of the Company's clinical trials or any future trials of any of the Company's investigational drug candidates; the uncertainties inherent in conducting clinical trials; expectations for regulatory interactions, submissions and approvals, including the Company's assessment of the discussions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies about any and all of its programs; uncertainties related to the commercialization of OLINVYK; available funding; uncertainties related to the Company's intellectual property; uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of the Company's therapeutic candidates; and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings the Company makes with the SEC from time to time. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law.
For more information, please contact:
Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com
(617) 430-7576
PR & Media Contact:
Sasha Bennett
Associate Vice President
Clyde Group
Sasha.Bennett@clydegroup.com
(239) 248-3409
