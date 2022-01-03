The Lovesac Company Announces Participation in the 2022 ICR Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Lovesac Company LOVE (the "Company") today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 2022 ICR Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022, at 1:30pm Eastern Time.
The fireside chat will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Company's Investor Relations website, investor.lovesac.com. An online archive will be available on that site following the presentation.
About The Lovesac Company
Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high quality furniture derived through its proprietary "Designed for Life" approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as our customers' lives do. Our current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home decor accessories. Innovation is at the center of our design philosophy with all of our core products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. We market and sell our products primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch-feel points in the form of our own showrooms as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Rachel Schacter, ICR
(203) 682-8200
InvestorRelations@lovesac.com
