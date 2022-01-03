Sema4 to Participate at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sema4 SMFR, an AI-driven genomic and clinical data intelligence platform company, today announced that Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Isaac Ro, Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the upcoming 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, which is taking place virtually. Dr. Schadt and Mr. Ro will deliver a formal presentation on Monday, January 10th, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET. They will also be available for one-on-ones that same day.
A live and archived audio-only webcast of the presentation will be available on the "Events" section of the Sema4 investor relations website at https://ir.sema4.com/.
About Sema4
Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company dedicated to advancing healthcare through data-driven insights. Sema4 is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Centrellis®, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.
For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.
Investor Relations Contact:
Joel Kaufman
Sema4
investors@sema4.com
Media Contact:
Radley Moss
Sema4
radley.moss@sema4.com
