Vivid Seats to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHICAGO, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivid Seats Inc. SEAT ("Vivid Seats" or the "Company"), a leading marketplace that utilizes its technology platform to connect millions of buyers with thousands of ticket sellers across hundreds of thousands of events each year, today announced that management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Citi 2022 AppsEconomy Virtual Conference
Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Fey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Jason Bazinet, Managing Director of Citi, at the Citi 2022 AppsEconomy Virtual Conference. The discussion will take place on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at 10:00 AM ET.
A link to the live session, as well as a replay available for one year, will be accessible on the company's Investor Relations section of the website at https://investors.vividseats.com/.
ICR Virtual Conference 2022
Stan Chia, Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Fey, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Andrew Marok, Equity Research Analyst at Raymond James, at the ICR Virtual Conference 2022. The discussion will take place on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM ET.
A link to the ICR Virtual Conference live webcast will be available on the company's Investor Relations section of the website at https://investors.vividseats.com/ at approximately 12:45pm ET on January 11th, 2022.
About Vivid Seats
Founded in 2001, Vivid Seats is a leading online ticket marketplace committed to becoming the ultimate partner for connecting fans to the live events, artists, and teams they love. Based on the belief that everyone should "Experience It Live", the Chicago-based company provides exceptional value by providing one of the widest selections of events and tickets in North America and an industry leading Vivid Seats Rewards program where all fans earn on every purchase. Vivid Seats has been chosen as the official ticketing partner by some of the biggest brands in the entertainment industry including ESPN, Rolling Stone, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Through its proprietary software and unique technology, Vivid Seats drives the consumer and business ecosystem for live event ticketing and enables the power of shared experiences to unite people. Vivid Seats is recognized by Newsweek as America's Best Company for Customer Service in ticketing. Fans who want to have the best live experiences can start by downloading the Vivid Seats mobile app, going to vividseats.com, or calling at 866-848-8499.
