Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals to Present at 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. KNSA announced today that it will present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.
A live webcast of Kiniksa's presentation will be accessible through the Investors & Media section of the company's website at www.kiniksa.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available on Kiniksa's website within approximately 48 hours after the event.
About Kiniksa
Kiniksa is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa's portfolio assets, ARCALYST® (rilonacept), mavrilimumab, vixarelimab and KPL-404, are based on strong biologic rationale or validated mechanisms, target underserved conditions, and offer the potential for differentiation. These assets are designed to modulate immunological pathways across a spectrum of diseases. For more information, please visit www.kiniksa.com.
ARCALYST® is a registered trademark of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
|Every Second Counts! ®
Kiniksa Investor and Media Contact
Rachel Frank
(339) 970-9437
rfrank@kiniksa.com
